Crackle Plus Announces November Content Including HEROES OF LUCHA LIBRE, BREAKING BEAUTY and More

Crackle Plus today announced the upcoming content releases planned for November.

World Premieres - New Crackle Original Series in November

Heroes of Lucha Libre (Premieres November 25th)

World Premiere / Crackle original series

This exciting eleven-part series takes the rich tradition of Lucha Libre wrestling and they throw it out of the ring to an entirely new level. Join these mask-wearing gladiators, (each sporting their own super power) as we watch the forces of good and evil clash in the ring to see who will be the champion of champions and the Heroes of Lucha Libre!

Breaking Beauty (November 19th)

World Premiere / Crackle original docu-series

Join host Josh Varozza in this 8-episode Crackle original series as he travels the country to explore alternative ideas of what "beauty" is and challenge many of society's notions on the subject. Hop in Josh's side-car on his journey as he visits the world of burlesque, fitness trainers, circus performers, filmmakers, and even...Santa? Put your helmet on, your best face forward, and open your mind, because on Breaking Beauty, you're in for a wild ride!

Blood and Money (November 19th)

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive Feature in November

Feature

This Crackle AVOD exclusive tells the gripping story of Jim Reed (Tom Berenger), an aging vet haunted by the mistakes of his past, who stumbles onto a sack of stolen cash while hunting in the frozen wilderness of Northern Maine. As the criminals search for their money, drawing their net closer and closer to the old man, they soon learn that looks can often be deceiving and some prey become more deadly when cornered. Watch Blood and Money for FREE on Crackle starting November 19th.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in November

This month the Crackle team is showing our fans how thankful we are for them with a cornucopia of tasty Hollywood hits!

Man Vs. Monster (Launching November 1st)

These aren't your garden variety cute and cuddly creepy crawlies. Get ready to wade into battle against the very worst citizens our universe has to offer with Pacific Rim, The Host, Godzilla: Final Wars, and the sticky cinematic classic, Big Ass Spider.

Thrillseekers (Launching November 1st)

Before Winter brings its chill, get your thrills on with these energy-boosted adrenaline-soaked joy rides like Hot Rod and Biker Boyz, take a deadly dip in The Cave, and suspend your disbelief of falling to your doom in The Walk.



Adventuretime (Launching November 1st)

As snow begins to fall, turn up the heat and find some fun in the sun with adventurous hits like Sahara and Ben Hur, dig deep with The Core, and stoke some hot romance with Harrison Ford in Hanover Street.

Because Aliens (Launching November 1st)

Tired of how things are going on this planet? Then take a mind-trip to another world with the Crackle original series Spides, discover new comedic life on the 3rd Rock from The Sun, land on the home world of terror with Astro, and battle mutant insects in Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation.



Football Channel (Launching November 1st)

It's fourth and goal with only seconds remaining! Ensure your gridiron glory with these pigskin classics like the Crackle exclusive documentary '85: The Greatest Team in Football History, and feel the laughter and the tears as you sob downfield with Brian's Song and laugh your way into the end zone with The Gridiron and The Turkey Bowl.

Crackle Spotlight Titles in November

Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story

Documentary Feature / Crackle original

Narrated by Dr. Dre, the Crackle original documentary unfolds the inspirational journey of three-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Lennox Lewis who let nothing stop him from his RELENTLESS PURSUIT of becoming the greatest fighter of his generation. Follow Lennox from his turbulent youth as an aggressive brawling child along his meteoric rise through the boxing world into a world where the champ invests his energy pouring into the lives of the young people around him.

Elysium (November 1st)

Feature

In the future, the gap between rich and poor has increased to the point of life and death. Matt Damon leaves the earth on a one-man mission to bridge that gap and level the playing field forever by breaking into the most heavily secured space-station in the universe.

Pacific Rim (November 1st)

Feature

How can earth possibly protect itself from an army of giant monstrous alien creatures? Easy! With an equally ferocious army of giant robots. Who will win? Place your bets and see if humanity can stay in the game!

The Big Short (November 1st)

Feature

The secret to making money in real estate is location, location, location...oh, and lots of grossly unregulated Wall Street shenanigans. Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt, and Marisa Tomei prove you DON'T need star-power to make the sub-prime home loan market seem fascinating...but it helps!

Minority Report (November 1st)

Feature

Based on the 1956 Philipp K. Dick novella, Tom Cruise plays a futuristic detective who uses psychic investigators to stop crimes before they can even start.

Nacho Libre (November 1st)

Feature

Many people think pro wrestling is a sport for cultureless goofballs. Jack Black throws on a cape and stretchy pants and leaps from the top rope to prove them right. DON'T try this at home, but you may still bust a gut with laughter!

Beowulf (November 1st)

Feature

In a mythic time when man lived with monsters, the hero Beowulf rises to defend the kingdom from the dreaded creature, Grendel. As he bests his foe, he realizes the only thing worse than battling a monster is then having to take on the monster's mother!

Breakin' All the Rules (November 1st)

Feature

Jamie Foxx plays the author of a best-selling book on how to end your relationship. He hopes the pen is truly mightier than the sword as he finds himself trying to write his way out of the craziest chapter of his life!

Thanksgiving (November 1st)

Feature

This hilarious series reminds us ALL THAT during the holidays, family is the most important thing...or alcohol. One or the other. Join Chris Elliot and Amy Sedaris for this Norman Rockwell series gone horribly horribly wrong.

The Walk (November 1st)

Feature

You think your holidays are tense? Follow THE JOURNEY of world-famous tightrope walker Philippe Petit as he takes a tension-filled walk of 200 ft. but that he does 1,300 ft. in the air on a wire pulled between the Twin Towers.

30 Days of Night (November 1st)

Feature

Everyone knows that vampires can't go out in the daytime. Which is why they LOVE to vacation in Barrow, Alaska as the town descends into a solid month of darkness. Will anyone survive to see the light at the end of the tunnel?

Chocolate City (November 1st)

Robert Ri'chard plays a man who takes a job as an exotic dancer just to make ends meet. Even as he strips down, he's forced to cover up lest his secret be revealed to the world!

Additional New Movies in November

30 Days Of Night

A Dark Truth

Almost Famous

Along Came A Spider

Anonymous

Appleseed: Alpha

Baby Geniuses

Baby, Baby, Baby

Balls Out: Gary The Tennis Coach

Ben Hur

Berserk

Beyond Valkyrie: Dawn Of The Fourth Reich

Biker Boyz

Black Book

Blonde Ambition

Brian's Song

Bug

Candyman 2: Farewell To The Flesh

Carnage

Catch-22

Cemetery Junction

Clue

Cover Versions

Cromwell

Defendor

Detour To Terror

El Dorado

End Game (2006)

Enemy At The Gates

Every Time We Say Goodbye

Fallen

Family Business

Fast Forward

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

Fragments

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Freedom Writers

Fun With Dick And Jane

Gloria

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla: Final Wars

Hanover Street

Hardwired

Have Rocket, Will Travel

Hot Rod

Ike: Countdown To D-Day

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Inside Lego At Christmas

Ivanhoe

Jason And The Argonauts

Jekyll And Hyde...Together Again

John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos

Kingpin

Laurel Canyon

London

Lonely Hearts

Major League

Miles Ahead

Monster Squad

Morning Glory

Mother And Child

Mothra

No Way Back

Nothing In Common

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paycheck

Punchline

Rebirth Of Mothra

Retreat

Romeo And Juliet

Rosemary's Baby

Rugrats Go Wild

Samson And Delilah

Silent Hill

Son Of Rambow

Starship Troopers 2: Hero Of The Federation

Striking Distance

Sunset Park

Swept From The Sea

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The 5Th Musketeer

The 6th Day

The 7th Voyage Of Sinbad

The Assignment

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training

The Beautiful Country

The Company

The Core

The Great Gatsby

The Grudge 3

The Guilt Trip

The Hollywood Knights

The Host

The Informers

The Last Dragonslayer

The Marksman

The Messenger: The Story Of Joan Of Arc

The Nines

The Phantom

The Razor's Edge

The Reckoning

Trespass

Turkey Bowl

Universal Soldier: Day Of Reckoning

U-Turn

Vacancy 2: The First Cut

Vanilla Sky

War And Peace

Additional New T.V. Shows in November

10 Items Or Less (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Archie Bunker's Place (Season 3, 25 episodes)

Archie Bunker's Place (Season 4, 24 episodes)

Barney Miller (Season 4, 23 episodes)

Barney Miller (Season 5, 24 episodes)

Bewitched (Season 4, 33 episodes)

Bewitched (Season 5, 30 episodes)

Charlie's Angels (Season 3, 2 episodes)

Charlie's Angels (Season 4, 22 episodes)

Fantasy Island (Season 5, 22 episodes)

I Dream Of Jeannie (Season 5, 26 episodes)

Just Shoot Me (Season 4, 24 episodes)

Just Shoot Me (Season 5, 22 episodes)

My Two Dads (Season 3, 22 episodes)

NewsRadio (Season 4, 22 episodes)

Parker Lewis Can't Lose (Season 3, 22 episodes)

T. J. Hooker (Season 4, 23 episodes)

VIP (Season 1, 22 episodes)

What's Happening Now!! (Season 1, 22 episodes)

What's Happening!! (Season 1, 21 episodes)

Who's The Boss? (Season 4, 24 episodes)

Who's The Boss? (Season 5, 24 episodes)

