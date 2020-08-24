Crackle Announces the Launch of Horror Comedy Film CORPORATE ANIMALS

Available free on Crackle September 1st.

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, in partnership with Screen Media announced today that the horror comedy film Corporate Animals will be exclusively available for free on Crackle beginning Tuesday, September 1.

The movie stars Demi Moore (G.I. Jane, Ghost) as a delusional CEO who takes her staff on a disastrous team building trip led by a helpless guide played by Ed Helms (The Office, The Hangover). The film also stars Jessica Williams (Booksmart, Fantastic Beasts), Karan Soni (Deadpool) and Nasim Pedrad (Aladdin, Saturday Night Live).

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Corporate Animals alongside original and exclusive titles that can only be found on Crackle, including Anything is Possible - The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Crown Vic, '85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Wonders of the Sea, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

Lucy (Moore) is the self-involved CEO of Incredible Edibles, an edible silverware startup that she believes will help save the planet. She drags her mismatched employees on a corporate team building weekend in New Mexico, convincing the outdoor adventure leader Brandon (Helms) into taking them on an advanced caving course. The trip quickly falls apart when a cave-in traps the group deep underground, and not even Brandon can save them as they try to figure out a way to survive.

From Creep director Patrick Brice, Corporate Animals made its world premiere at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was picked up by Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company and the main supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus. "I couldn't be more thrilled for Corporate Animals to have found a home at Crackle," said Brice. "I feel like their audience is a perfect fit for our insane little movie!"

"Corporate Animals is a hilarious dark comedy our fans will love," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "With its all-star cast, this is a great addition to our ever-expanding slate of original and exclusive programming."

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Watch the trailer here:

