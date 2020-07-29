Crackle Announces The Premiere Of AVOD Exclusive Horror Film THE SONATA

The Film Will Be Available on August 1

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, in partnership with Screen Media announced today that horror film, The Sonata, will be exclusively available on AVOD on Crackle beginning August 1.

The movie stars Freya Tingley (Once Upon a Time) as Rose Fisher, a music virtuoso who inherits a rambling Victorian mansion owned by her deceased father played by Rutger Hauer in one of his final on-screen performances, as well as screen veteran James Faulkner (Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones).

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds The Sonata alongside original and exclusive titles that can only be found on Crackle, including Portals, Road to Race Day, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Crown Vic, On Point, '85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Wonders of the Sea, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

The Sonata is a moody and chilling film in the tradition of the classic haunted house genre. As Rose explores her estranged father's home, she learns that being a famous conductor was not his only creative passion. The home is filled with odd symbols, ciphers, and clues which continually guide the beautiful young musician to a truth about her father far darker than anything she ever thought possible.

"Well-crafted stories like this are always welcomed by the Crackle audience," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "The Sonata combines the suspense of a thriller with THE TERROR of classic horror to create a delicious cocktail of fright, that I know our fans will enjoy."

The Sonata is distributed in NORTH AMERICA by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 25 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Photo Courtesy of Crackle

