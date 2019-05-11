Constance Wu Addresses Negative Tweet Regarding the Renewal of FRESH OFF THE BOAT

It was recently announced that the ABC sitcom FRESH OFF THE BOAT was renewed for a sixth season. Constance Wu, one of the show's stars, took to Twitter to vent her frustrations at the show's renewal, something that fans took a notice to.

She has since deleted the original tweets, but screenshots began to surface on Twitter.

"So upset right now that I'm literally crying," Wu tweeted.

When a fan congratulated her on the renewal, saying that it is "Great news," Wu replied with "No it's not."

Constance Wu is apparently upset that her tv show, ABC's "Fresh off the Boat," just got renewed for a sixth season.



Someone pass along Shelley Long, David Caruso, and Katherine Heigel's info to her. pic.twitter.com/fgihh0SMMQ - Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) May 10, 2019

Now, Wu is responding to the backlash she has received over these negative tweets.

In her statement, posted to Twitter, Wu explains that she was expressing frustration because it meant "I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about."

"FOTB is a great show that I'm proud of and that I enjoy," she wrote. "People 'assumed' that that meant that I don't love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me."

Read her full statement in the tweet below:

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj - Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.

"Fresh Off the Boat" was written by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler, Matt Kuhn and Laura McCreary are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television.





