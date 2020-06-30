Comedy Dynamics Releases 1/2 NEW YEAR On Tubi TV To Celebrate 1/2 New Year 2020

Comedy Dynamics releases "1/2 New Year" Comedy/Drama on Tubi TV just in time to celebrate 1/2 New Year 2020!

½ New Year is an ensemble dramatic comedy film Directed by Sundance Lab Finalist Tom Morash (2BR02b) and Written by Drew McAnany & Georgia Menides (Still Green). The film stars Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring), Rome Flynn (The Bold & The Beautiful), John Ierardi (Escape Room), Drew McAnany (Intrusion), Matt Schulte (The Ghost & The Whale), Rebecca Vinagro (Month to Month), Bo Youngblood (NCIS), with Jeff Dye (Money From Strangers) and Brooke Lewis Bellas (Sinatra Club). Afton Jillian, Ashley Platz & Jermaine Martin in hilarious supporting roles.

A tightknit group of friends let loose once a year at their annual Half New Year Party. Last year, things took an unexpected turn. Now, one year later, the group has not been the same. Unable to keep up the lies they've told and the relationships they may have outgrown, this family they chose may be on its last legs. Culminating over the course of one day, before the annual party only few are looking forward to.

Friends are THE FAMILY You Get To Choose

½ New Year is brought to us by Producers Georgia Menides, Zachary Ryan Block & Drew McAnany. Cinematography by Pierce Cook.

"It's a dream come true to tell this story," Said co-writer/co-star Drew McAnany "I've always been such a huge fan of ensemble films. And Georgia and I really wanted to tell a story that was relatable and fun. Being able to act in a film that I wrote and produced is surreal. I'm so excited to be on this journey with these amazing people."

Georgia Menides added "A lot of people move to LA leaving their families far away. And let's face it, dating in LA is a mine field. So you have to have close friends or you won't survive here. Our friends really do become your family. Ultimately that's the story I want to tell"

Director Tom Morash added "The script brings together so many different elements of this group's friendship. The group can be funny, serious, and unpredictable -- the way friends typically are. Their annual half new year party is the perfect setting to explore their dynamics as a group, individually, and one on one. A year after one of them leaves the group in a dramatic and dangerous way, the glue that holds them together is about to leave L.A. and move back east. They all realize that this could be their last time together and they don't hold back their emotions. We're incredibly fortunate to have a cast that comes together in a real and believable way."

