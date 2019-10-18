Comedy Central to Premiere BILL BURR PRESENTS JESSICA KIRSON: TALKING TO MYSELF

Bill Burr Presents Jessica Kirson: Talking to Myself is the third of three All Things Comedy produced specials previously announced by Comedy Central and premieres Friday, December 6 at midnight ET/PT on Comedy Central. The special will be available the following day in the Comedy Central App, cc.com and On-Demand on December 7.

If stand-up comedy was weather, Jessica Kirson's act would be a category five hurricane, capable of leveling half of Florida. And probably the old, Jewish half. Kirson is loud, brash, and gut-twistingly funny. Bill Burr Presents Jessica Kirson: Talking to Myself captures a comedian at the peak of her powers, showcasing Kirson's taste for performance anarchy and her nose for a knockout punchline. In this special, watch Kirson destroy THE ROOM with tales of lesbian one-night stands, fat camp survivors, and the enduring misery of singing "Happy Birthday" with other white people.

Leading up to the on-air premiere, the Comedy Central Stand-Up Youtube channel, Comedy Central Stand-Up social-media accounts, and the CC App will feature clips from the special and additional original content. Fans can follow Kirson on Twitter at @JessicaKirson and Comedy Central Stand-Up at @standup to join the social conversation around the special (#BillBurrPresents).

Jessica Kirson, Bill Burr, Al Madrigal and Mike Bertolina of All Things Comedy are Executive Producers. Anne Harris and Ryan Moran are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Jessica Kirson is a powerhouse on stage. She's a hilariously relatable performer of sheer silliness, vulnerability and ridiculous characters. Her countless comedic character videos have racked up over 30 million views on social media. Her audience is multigenerational, creating an excuse for large groups of friends and families to spend a night out together. In an era where only 10% of all touring comedians are female, Kirson stands out as one of the strongest comedians regardless of gender. As her friend Dave Attell says, "I'd hate to follow her."

This past year, Jessica was featured playing herself on the HBO series Crashing with Pete Holmes. She recently served as a consultant, producer, and writer as well as acted in the Robert De Niro film The Comedian. She is a regular on Comedy Central's topical, stand-up series, This Week at the Comedy Cellar, has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The View, and Kevin Can Wait. Kirson also hosts the Relatively Sane podcast and has interviewed the likes of Gary Gulman, Carney Wilson, Jim Gaffigan, and others.

She was recently awarded "Best Female Comic" by the MAC association in New York City and received the prestigious Nightlife Award for "Best Stand-up Comedian." In her spare time, Jessica is a regular contributor to The Howard Stern Show, where she produces and stars in prank calls for the program.





