Comedian Matthew Broussard's HYPERBOLIC To Begin Streaming In December

Matthew Broussard has announced that his upcoming comedy special, Hyperbolic, due out December 13, 2024 available everywhere comedy is streamed and sold.

Hyperbolic marks the full-length debut special from comedian Matthew Broussard, a veteran of Conan, Roast Battle, and The Tonight Show. In this sharply honed set, Matthew dives into painfully personal experiences growing up Cajun-Jewish in a WASPy Southern prep school, the challenges of millennial masculinity as the bread loser to a former pro athlete, and candid stories about mental health struggles in his family.

Plus some oddly keen sidebars into grammar, etymology, pharmaceutical origin stories, and statistics. Matthew began his stand-up career 13 years ago aiming to leave his finance job behind. Five years in, he released a half-hour special through Comedy Central. Then he spent the next eight years on the road collecting stories, gaining a fiancee, and losing a father. His comedy is heady, self-effacing, and weirdly… educational? Hyperbolic will be available everywhere comedy is streamed or sold on December 13, 2024.

About Matthew Broussard

The son of a Cajun chemist and a Jewish biologist, NYC-based comedian and actor Matthew Broussard earned a degree in computational mathematics, became a financial analyst, and then left it all for a career in comedy. He got fired. He's made appearances on all seasons of Comedy Central's Roast Battle, a Half Hour Special, The Tonight Show, and Conan, as well as The League, The Mindy Project, and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Outside of comedy, he draws word puzzles for his webcomic app, Monday Punday, and sculpts his own Pokemon from polymer clay.

