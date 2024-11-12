Comedian Joe Gatto Extends Brand New Stand-Up Tour 'Let's Get Into It'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto—best known for the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index”—is extending his “Let’s Get Into It” tour featuring all new material. New dates run through June, 2025, including stops in Boston, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto and many more. Tickets for all shows as well as post-show meet & greets are available for artist pre-sale on Wednesday, November 13 at 10 a.m. local time and on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. local time HERE. See below for a complete list of dates, with more shows to be announced shortly. Comedian Mark Jigarjian will also be featured on all dates.

“Let’s Get Into It” comes on the heels of Gatto’s highly successful “Night of Comedy” tour which sold out venues across the country and included stops at New York’s Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, Austin City Limits Live and many more, as well as runs of dates throughout Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

“The ‘Let’s Get Into It’ tour has been so much fun to explore how people become who we are, especially me,” notes Gatto. He adds, “I am now this bold, loud, confident man, but I started as a nerdy, quiet loner kid who was obsessed with math and dragons. It’s fun to tell and analyze the stories of these defining moments of my life that changed me for the better…debatably. And most of all to create an event for everyone to come out to and laugh together.”

Gatto recently released his first ever solo stand-up special, Messing With People—recorded live at The Paramount on Long Island, NY during the “Night of Comedy” tour—which is available to stream via YouTube. Watch the special HERE and watch/share the trailer HERE.

Alongside the new comedy special and tour, Gatto’s first ever children’s book Where's Bearry? is out now via Penguin (order the book HERE), and he recently debuted the second season of his Two Cool Moms podcast with co-host Steve Byrne via iHeartMedia and the Elvis Duran Podcast Network. New episodes of Two Cool Moms are available weekly; listen via iHeart HERE.

Gatto also formed the Long Island, NY-based 501(c)3 non-profit Gatto Pups & Friends which advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement and facilitates adoptions for mainly senior, disabled and unwanted pups.

JOE GATTO: LET’S GET INTO IT

November 14—Mobile, AL—Saenger Theatre

November 15—Baton Rouge, LA—River Center Performing Arts Theater

November 16—Shreveport, LA—Strand Theatre of Shreveport

November 21—Joliet, IL—Rialto Square Theatre

November 22—Waukegan, IL—Genesee Theatre

November 23—Elkhart, IN—The Lerner Theatre

November 24—Muskegon, MI—Frauenthal Center

December 5—Tacoma, WA—Pantages Theatre

December 6—Salem, OR—Historic Elsinore Theatre

December 7—Spokane, WA—First Interstate Center for the Arts

December 27—Reading, PA—Santander Performing Arts Center

December 28—Binghamton, NY—Broome County Forum Theatre

December 29—Albany, NY—Palace Theatre

December 30—Concord, NH—Chubb Theatre at Capitol Center for the Arts

January 9—Bowling Green, KY—SKyPAC

January 10—Birmingham, AL—Alabama Theatre

January 11—Atlanta, GA—The Woodruff Arts Center

January 12—Hershey, PA—Hershey Theatre

January 17—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center

January 18—Orlando, FL—Hard Rock Live

January 19—Fort Lauderdale, FL—The Parker

January 30—Asheville, NC—Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

January 31—Columbia, SC—Koger Center for the Arts

February 1—Roanoke, VA—Berglund Center

February 2—Knoxville, TN—Knoxville Civic Auditorium

February 13—Lafayette, IN—Long Center for the Performing Arts

February 14—Springfield, IL—UIS Performing Arts Center

February 15—Columbia, MO—Jesse Hall Auditorium

February 16—Evans, GA—Columbia County Performing Arts Center

February 27—Topeka, KS—Topeka Performing Arts Center

February 28—Omaha, NE—Orpheum Theater

March 1—Springfield, MO— Gillioz Theatre

March 7—Toronto, ON—Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 13—Detroit, MI—Hollywood Casino at Greektown

March 14—Kalamazoo, MI—Kalamazoo State Theatre

March 15—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre

April 12—Baltimore, MD—Lyric Baltimore

April 13—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre

April 17—Wilkes Barre, PA—F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

April 18—Orono, ME—Collins Center for the Arts

April 19—Portland, ME—Merrill Auditorium

April 25—Boston, MA—The Wilbur

April 26—Mashantucket, CT—Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino

May 1—San Diego, CA—Balboa Theatre

May 2—Reno, NV—Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall

May 3—Las Vegas, NV—The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 16—Louisville, KY—Brown Theatre

May 17—Tampa, FL—Tampa Theatre

May 18—Sarasota, FL—Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

June 12—Duluth, MN—DECC Symphony Hall

June 13—Rochester, MN—Mayo Civic Center

June 14—Davenport, IA—Adler Theatre

