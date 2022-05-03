Comedian Chris Distefano Releases Self-Produced Netflix Special

Brooklyn born comedian and podcast host Chris Distefano released his new self-produced comedy special Speshy Weshy with Netflix today. Along with this new special Chris was recently announced as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, with his own headlining set on Thursday May 5th at the Peppermint Club, as well being selected for the Amy Schumer and Friends set on May 6th at the Hollywood Palladium. Watch the trailer for the special below. Along with Distefano, Schumer has hand selected some the top comedians in the industry including Lil Rel Howery, Christina P, Janelle James, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein and Jaye McBride to be part of her Amy Schumer & Friends. Many may know Chris Distefano from his breakout role on MTV's GUY CODE and spinoff GIRL CODE or any of the other TV roles he's had over the years.

While others may know Chris from the recent success of his two hit podcasts Chrissy Chaos which he hosts alone as well as his Hey Babe with famed IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Sal Vulcano, both of which were launched during the pandemic and have already risen to top of the charts on streaming platforms as well as amassed a diehard fanbase on Patreon. Simultaneously since the start of the pandemic Distefano has seen a massive upswing in his live shows as he has been touring across the country headlining sold out shows at the most prestigious comedy clubs and theaters.

Just as Chris has done over the last two years with his podcast he chose to bet on himself and his fans by producing this comedy special on his own dime, knowing that he has a dedicated and loyal fanbase that will support him upon its release. Chris has a fearless, yet endearing stage presence, and a natural ability to connect with audiences, no better is that seen than in the massive success he has had in recent years establishing himself as a household name not just in stand-up comedy but in entertainment as a whole.



When asked about his upcoming special with Netflix, Chris said, "I am so excited to have my own comedy special on Netflix that I self-produced. I'm happy to now be considered a pro at making things myself, since I've long been a pro at touching myself."



Chris Distefano is a born and raised New Yorker and his observational

comedic style that features him poking fun of himself and those around him is evident of that. Growing up in Brooklyn Chris was a star athlete going on to play D3 basketball in college. After college Distefano got his doctorate in physical therapy. However, soon after starting that career he had the realization that he needed to try his hand at his lifelong love, comedy. Soon Chris was burning the candle at both ends spending his days in the office with his patients and nights grinding away in the competitive New York comedy scene. After some time in the New York comedy scene Chris had his first break when he was asked to replace a comedy for one episode on MTV's Guy Code. After some encouragement from his father, Chris chose to step away from his career as a pediatric physical therapist and focus on comedy full time. However, this life change wasn't all positive as he was met with disapproval from his bosses, who told him he would never make it as a comedian and that his job wouldn't be waiting for him once he realized that. As life goes, weeks later Distefano was called back to become a full time member of GUY CODE and as they say the rest is history. Since GUY CODE Chris has gone on to star in IFC's Benders, co-host the Netflix gameshow Ultimate Beastmaster, and even had his own CBS sitcom. In 2019 Chris released his Comedy Central special 38 Waist which resulted in his appearance on late night shows like THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN and Late Night with Seth Meyers. A big sports fan, Chris has been fortunate to host episodes of shows including MLB's Off The Bat and MSG's The Brackets. Since recently selling out the world-famous Beacon Theater in New York City, Chris continues to travel the country on a sold out comedy tour, entertaining thousands by poking fun at the world-and himself-with his uniquely warm energy. Stay tuned to Chris Distefano's

Chris Distefano Tour Dates:

May 5 Los Angeles, CA Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival

May 6 Los Angeles, CA Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival

May 14 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

May 26 Phoenix, AZ Standup Live

August 17-20 Brea, CA Brea Improv

September 30 Chicago, IL Chicago Theater

October 22 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando





