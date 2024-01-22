Colman Domingo to Be Honored By the Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) – the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization – announced its honorees for the 2024 HRC Greater New York Dinner.

Award-winning actor, playwright and producer Colman Domingo will be receiving the HRC Equality Award for his transformative work showcasing stories of being both Black and queer. Macy's Inc. Chairman & CEO Jeff Gennette will be receiving the HRC Corporate Visibility Award for his unwavering dedication to bolstering LGBTQ+ inclusivity in business. The Dinner will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

“Colman Domingo and Jeff Gennette are powerhouses in their fields, showing the world that LGBTQ+ people belong everywhere, from the big screen to the boardroom. As the LGBTQ+ community navigates a national state of emergency and faces an onslaught of targeted attacks, having the representation, leadership and support of such dedicated LGBTQ+ advocates fortifies our strength in this fight for freedom and equality,” said Human Right Campaign President Kelley Robinson. “We are so proud to celebrate Colman and Jeff and all the work they do to build a better world for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Colman Domingo, the Emmy Award-winning actor, playwright and producer, has received a 2024 Bafta, SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe award nomination for his recent role as Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin in Higher Ground's Rustin. Additionally, Domingo is well known for his Emmy Award-winning role as “Ali” in HBO's Euphoria as well as his roles in The Color Purple.

Additional credits include: Zola, If Beale Street Could Talk, Candyman and many more. Domingo co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham and co-wrote, produced and starred in the Academy Award shortlisted animated short film New Moon. In 2024, Domingo will be seen in A24's Sing Sing, Focus Features' Drive Away Dolls, and The Madness, an eight-part limited series by Clement Virgo for Netflix.

“By living at the intersection of Blackness and queerness, it has always been important for me to show that there is joy in every part of who we are,” said Colman Domingo, Emmy Award-winning actor. “Our roots, our history and our identities are things to be celebrated, even though we're facing an on-slaught of hate-fueled attacks from people who don't want us to believe that. We must continue this fight for LGBTQ+ justice, for racial justice and for a future where we can freely show-up as our complete selves. I am so honored to be receiving this award and to be united with the Human Rights Campaign and the LGBTQ+ community.”

A native of San Diego and a graduate of Stanford University, Jeff Gennette began his retail career in 1983 as an executive trainee at Macy's West in San Francisco. As an openly gay senior leader at Macy's for more than 40 years, he held positions of increasing responsibility, including Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for Men's and Children's Apparel, Chief Merchandising Officer, and President.

In 2017, Gennette was elected Chief Executive Officer of Macy's, Inc. and assumed the role of Chairman in February 2018. Gennette also serves on the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Task Force and the Governing Committee for Racial Equity. A champion of the diverse communities served by the iconic retailer, Gennette has transformed Macy's, Inc. into a purpose driven organization. He is a devoted father to his daughter, Jude, and a loving husband to his partner Geoff Welch.

“As one of a handful of openly gay CEOs of a Fortune 500 company, I believe it is imperative to be a vocal advocate for my community—not only to combat the current attacks plaguing LGBTQ+ people, but to show the world that LGBTQ+ people belong in every room, including the board room,” said Jeff Gennette, Chairman & CEO of Macy's, Inc. “By employing inclusivity, visibility and equality focused corporate policies, we can create companies that serve everyone and help to build a more equitable world. I'm so grateful for this recognition and will continue to stand with the community as we work towards a brighter future.”

The 2024 HRC Greater New York Dinner brings together HRC's most active members and supporters in the greater New York area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

