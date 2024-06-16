Colin Higgins Doc CELEBRATING LAUGHTER Screened In Honor Of The Landmark NuArt 50th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, May 25th "Kat Kramer's Films That Change the World" presented a special screening of Nicholas Eliopoulos' documentary Celebrating Laughter: The Life and Films of Colin Higgins. The NuArt, a favorite theater of the late Colin Higgins and many scenes from his iconic film Foul Play were filmed there. The event was produced by Kramer and her mother, Karen Sharpe Kramer. They had a special 50th Anniversary of the NuArt cake designed by Cake And Art for the guests. It also celebrated Higgins' legacy and the Colin Higgins Foundation.

The screening event was dedicated to the late Dabney Coleman, who played Mr. Hart in the film 9 to 5, written and directed by Higgins. Acclaimed vocalist Ty Taylor opened the event with musical director Peter Smith and performed "Ready To Take A Chance Again" music and lyrics by Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel, the theme song from Foul Play. Kramer invited deaf creatives to the event and had 2 ASL interpreters translating for those special guests. After the movie ended and before the Q & A, Kramer asked the audience to join her in a rousing sing-along of "Waltzing Matilda" - Australia's unofficial National Anthem. Higgins was Australian-American and the documentary ends with that song in a poignant moment. "Waltzing Matilda" is also the theme song for Stanley Kramer's 1959 film classic On the Beach. Kramer moderated an engaging Q & A after the screening, with panelists Celebrating Laughter director/editor/producer- Nicholas Eliopoulos, songwriter/composer David Michael Frank, Co-narrator/Higgins' brother, Brian Higgins, and Colin's exercise trainer Earl White.

Finally, Kramer conducted a trivia contest giveaway with two prizes for the lucky winners. They were donated specifically for the Celebrating Laughter from Kramer's performing idol Lily Tomlin, who is a big part of the documentary. Tomlin is also an ambassador for "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World". A few nights later, on Wednesday May 29th Kramer joined Tomlin and Jane Fonda at the Renberg Theater in Los Angeles for a special charity screening and Hollywood Premiere of the documentary Still Working 9 to 5, widely considered a "sister documentary to Eliopoulos' film.

Celebrating Laughter has won Best of Festival for the film and song- "Whoever You Are"- music and lyrics by David Michael Frank and Todd Smallwood, at the LGBTQ -Unbordered Film Festival 2024. It will screen on June 22nd, at Cinema Art Theater, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The film will also be featured during the up-coming PSICF 2024- Palm Springs International Film Festival- September 27-29 at Mary Pickford is D'Place- Cathedral City. Kat Kramer and Karen Sharpe-Kramer are Founding Board Members.

Katharine 'Kat" Kramer is a former Miss Golden Globe Ambassador. She is the Founder of "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World," in international cinema series to showcase motion pictures and documentaries that raise awareness of important social issues. Kramer is the daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer, actress/producer Karen Sharpe-Kramer, and the Godchild/namesake of screen icon Katharine Hepburn. She has won awards for her roles on stage as Helen Keller in "The Miracle Worker" and Anne Frank in "The Diary of Anne Frank." She starred as Estella 'Great Expectations," "Joan of Arc" in "The Lark," and she appeared in the ensemble of 'The Vagina Monologues." Kramer served on the dais and opened the program for the Pioneer Luncheon honoring her performing idol Lily Tomlin. She received a standing ovation with a special salute musical parody called "Joan of Arc" in "The Lark," and she appeared in the ensemble of 'The Vagina Monologues." An animal in rights advocate, Kramer re-imagined the theme song from "Bless The Beasts And Children" as an anthem for animal rescue and wildlife protection organizations and was honored with the Compassion Award from the Braveheart Women. Kramer has appeared in films such as 'Going Shopping" "What Just Happened" and "Little Fockers." Kramer won Best Supporting Actress for the role of 'Fran' at LIFF for the award-winning indie feature "Turnover".

Rolling Stones aficionado, Kramer recorded an album of Mick Jagger cover songs titled GEMSTONE: Kat Kramer Sings Mick Jagger... and Keith Richards." She served on the Board of Directors of the Hollywood Media Professionals, and she's a founding Board Member of the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, and serves on the Advisory Boards of both the LA Press Club, and the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival.

"Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World" is a unique cinema series showcasing socially-conscious films and documentaries. Kramer established the "Hunt For Humanity Award" which is given to an actorvist who uses their voice to fight for human rights and animal advocacy and environmental justice. The 10th Anniversary will continue with the #SHEROESFORCHANGE mini- A film festival and additional #SHERO Award. Kramer is also creating an outreach program called "New Voices For Change" to present original screenplays and theatrical works exploring social issue subjects with an emphasis on global impact, diversity and inclusion. Please visit www.KatharineKramer.com and www.KatKramersFilmsThatChangeTheWorld.com

Taking her show on the road, Kramer is gearing up to launch the first #SHEroesForChange Festival celebrating female empowerment, equality, and DEI through the power of film and music. Focus on female-issue documentaries and intergenerational stories of equality.

