Cinema Audio Society Announces Timeline for 57th CAS Awards

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has set the date and timeline for the 57th Annual CAS Awards. The CAS Awards recognize Outstanding Sound Mixing in film and television, Outstanding Products for Production and Post-Production, as well as the recipient of the CAS Student Recognition Award.

Recipients for the CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker Award will be announced later in the year.

"2020 has been a year fraught with challenges that have threatened our physical, economic, and moral health as a community," said CAS President Karol Urban. "This is an important time to feel a sense of oneness and to recognize the efforts and accomplishments of our professional contributions as sound mixers. The world is watching and listening like never before. Therefore, the Cinema Audio Society is delighted to announce the calendar for our 57th CAS Awards. While details concerning the nature of our event are still being determined, we look forward to the celebration."

Certain exceptions have been made for Motion Picture eligibility due to the COVID-19 shutdown:

The CAS has expanded our eligibility window for motion pictures to January 1, 2020 - February 28, 2021.

For the 57th Awards year only, theatrical motion pictures that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available on commercial streaming or VOD service may qualify under certain circumstances. Please see Awards Entry and Voting Rules for details www.cinemaaudiosociety.org

In other changes, in an effort to be more inclusive and recognize our peers making feature-length motion pictures which are intended for streaming only, our category "TV Movies or Limited Series" has been updated to "Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series".

57th CAS Awards Timeline:

· Entry Submission Form available Online on the CAS website at www.cinemaaudiosociety.org Tuesday, December 8, 2020

· Entry Submissions due Online by 5:00 pm PT. Tuesday, January 19, 2021

· Nomination Ballot Voting Begins Online- Thursday, February 11, 2021

· Nomination Ballot Voting Ends Online- 5:00 PT. Wednesday, February 24, 2021

· Final Nominees in each category announced Tuesday, March 2, 2021

· Final Voting Begins Online-Thursday, March 25, 2021

· Final Voting Ends Online- 5:00 pm PT, Tuesday, April 6, 2021

· All winners announced at the 57th CAS Awards, Saturday, April 17, 2021 Los Angeles

For CAS Awards Entry Rules and Promotional Regulations:

www.cinemaaudiosociety.org

