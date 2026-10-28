Christina Applegate Speaks Out After MS Misdiagnosis Revelation

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Christina Applegate is speaking publicly one week after revealing she had been misdiagnosed with MS, addressing the reaction from fans and the broader MS community in an appearance on Good Morning America.

According to the segment, Applegate told the MS community directly that she is not done fighting for them, a statement that followed what the program described as an outpouring of support since her initial disclosure.

The appearance focused on Applegate's response to that support rather than new details about treatment or diagnosis, with the actress using the moment to address those who had reached out to her.

Applegate's comments came amid continued attention to her health update, with the Good Morning America segment centering on her message of continued advocacy for others navigating similar diagnoses.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 12 Hrs 00 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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