Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Christina Applegate Speaks Out After MS Misdiagnosis Revelation
The actress responds publicly one week after sharing her health update.
Christina Applegate is speaking publicly one week after revealing she had been misdiagnosed with MS, addressing the reaction from fans and the broader MS community in an appearance on Good Morning America.
According to the segment, Applegate told the MS community directly that she is not done fighting for them, a statement that followed what the program described as an outpouring of support since her initial disclosure.
The appearance focused on Applegate's response to that support rather than new details about treatment or diagnosis, with the actress using the moment to address those who had reached out to her.
Applegate's comments came amid continued attention to her health update, with the Good Morning America segment centering on her message of continued advocacy for others navigating similar diagnoses.
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