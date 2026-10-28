 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Christina Applegate Speaks Out After MS Misdiagnosis Revelation

The actress responds publicly one week after sharing her health update.

By:


Christina Applegate is speaking publicly one week after revealing she had been misdiagnosed with MS, addressing the reaction from fans and the broader MS community in an appearance on Good Morning America.

According to the segment, Applegate told the MS community directly that she is not done fighting for them, a statement that followed what the program described as an outpouring of support since her initial disclosure.

The appearance focused on Applegate's response to that support rather than new details about treatment or diagnosis, with the actress using the moment to address those who had reached out to her.

Applegate's comments came amid continued attention to her health update, with the Good Morning America segment centering on her message of continued advocacy for others navigating similar diagnoses.

Recent Articles
THE VIEW Hosts React To Megyn Kelly's Christina Applegate Comments
THE VIEW Hosts React To Megyn Kelly's Christina Applegate Comments
10/22/2026
Lea Michele to Return to GLEE Reboot as Rachel Berry
Lea Michele to Return to GLEE Reboot as Rachel Berry
10/21/2026
GLEE Reboot Officially Greenlit at Disney+ and Hulu
GLEE Reboot Officially Greenlit at Disney+ and Hulu
10/21/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts