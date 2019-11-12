Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine' and Andy Cohen Lead WOWie Awards Nominations

World of Wonder just announced the nominees for the annual WOWie Awards, celebrating the best in this year's Pop culture happenings.

The WOWie Awards are put on by award-winning production company World of Wonder, the minds behind Emmy-winning series RuPaul's Drag Race, and iconic favorites such as MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LA & NY, Dancing Queen, and most recently documentary Liberty: Mother of Exiles in partnership with HBO.

Nomination highlights include a wide variety of talented actors, models, designers, musicians, and straight up icons such as Chrissy Teigen, Lizzo, Keke Palmer for "I'm Sorry To This Man," Kylie Jenner for "Rise and Shine," Kacey Musgraves, Nancy Pelosi, Diane Von Furstenberg, Andy Cohen and more. Some of this year's tongue-in-cheek categories include "The RT to Save a Life Award," "The Delete Your Account Award," "The America's Next Top Meme Award," "The Oh, She Got Jokes Award" and more. A full list of categories and nominees can be found below.

The WOWIE Awards 2019 - Nominees

The Like, Comment and Subscribe Award

"Best Youtube Channel"

● Alexis G. Zall

● TS Madison

● Colin O'Leary

● Connor Franta

● Ambers Closet

● Randy Rainbow

● Josh Altman

● Josh Flagg

The RT to Save a Life Award

"Best Twitter"

● Jaboukie Young-White

● Andy Cohen

● Taika Waititi

● Ira Madison III

● Natasha Lyonne

● Vicky Vox

● Chrissy Teigen

The Delete Your Account Award

"Worst Online Presence"

● Donald Trump

● Ivanka Trump

● Donald Jr and Eric Trump

● Rudy Giuliani

● Sarah Huckabee Sanders

The Curated Feed Award

"Best Instagram"

● Jackie Schimmel

● Lisa Frank

● Keiynan Lonsdale

● Diane Von Furstenberg

● Ashley Longshore

● Gary Janetti

● Les Twins (Beyonce Dancers)

The America's Next Top Meme Award

"Best Viral Moment"

● Keke Palmer "I'm Sorry To This Man"

● Jasmine Masters "And I OOP"

● CATS Trailer

● Kombucha Girl

● Mercedes Iman Diamond "Opulence"

● Kylie Jenner "Rise and Shine"

The Right Side of HERstory Award

"Resistor of the Year"

● Greta Thunberg

● Deven Green

● Adam Schiff

● Nancy Pelosi

● "The Whistleblower"

● A.O.C.

● George Conway

We Have No Choice But to Stan Award

"Best Music"

● Kim Petras

● Fantasia

● Big Freedia

● Kacey Musgraves

● Lizzo

● Miss Benny

The Drink Tickets Award

"Fiercest Party People"

● Susanne Bartsch

● Luke Nero

● Brandon Voss

● Mario Diaz

● Andrés Rigal

● House of Avalon

● Alan Cummings

The Reading Is Fundamental Award

"Best Blog/Website"

● Belletrist

● OUT Mag

● Pink News

● Advocate

● Vice

● Decider

The Allied Forces Award

"Best Ally"

● Charo

● Tiffany "New York" Pollard

● Shirley MacClaine

● Sheila Nevins

● Ellen Pompeo

● Dr. Marci Bowers

● Aisha Tyler

● Ryan Serhant

The Can't Get You Out of my Head Award

"WOWlebrity on the rise"

● Tyler Whitman (MDL NY)

● The RDR UK Cast

● Quinn Wilson

● The Manscapers

● Chris Donaghue

● Isis King

The After The Break Award

"Best Podcast"

● Bitch Sesh w/ Casey Wilson & Danielle Schneider

● Why Won't You Date Me w/ Nicole Byer

● What's the Tee w/ RU & Michelle

● Straight Talk w/ Ross Matthews

● Sibling Rivalry w/ Bob & Monét

The Oh, She Got Jokes Award

"Best LGBTQ+ Comedian"

● Julio Torres

● Alan Carr

● Graham Norton

● Matteo Lane

● Tig Notaro

● Margaret Cho

● MsPat

That Face is Beat Award

"Best Beauty Line Award "

● Kim Chi CHIC

● Gaga Haus Labs

● Miss Fame Beauty

● Nikita Dragun Beauty

● Trixie Cosmetics

The [Peach Emoji] Award

"Hottest Instagram Thirst Trap"

● Megan Thee Stallion

● Nico Tortorella

● Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

● Laith Ashley

● ThecDestroyers

● Clermont Twins

The Who Are You Wearing Award

"Best Red Carpet Looks"

● Ru @TheMET

● Violet @ The MET

● Aquaria @ The MET

● Zendaya @ The MET

● Billy Porter @ The MET

● Miss Fame @ Fashion Week

The Library Is Open Award

"Best Book Award"

● Whoopi Goldberg "The Unqualified Hostess: I do it my way so you can too!"

● Manic Panic

● Simon Doonan " Drag: The Complete Story"

● Adam Rippon "Beautiful on the Outside: A Memoir"

● Jonathan Van Ness "Over The Top"

The Surprise Bitch Award

"Best TV Moment"

● Jiggly Caliente and Peppermint on POSE

● Alaska and Alyssa on The Bachelorette

● RU & Mally on QVC

● Carson on Get A Room w/ Carson and Tom

● Jamal Sims on Descendants 3

● Michelle Visage on Strictly

Real Short Video Award

"Best TikTok Award"

● Rami Zein

● Lauren Godwin

● Minnie & Tink

● Plastique Tiara

Rest in Power - Jacqueline Wilson





