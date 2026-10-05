Chris Rock Explains How He Made MISTY GREEN for Under $5 Million
The filmmaker breaks down the financial constraints behind his latest project.
Chris Rock sat down with LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss his new film "Misty Green," walking hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos through the plot and revealing that he made the movie for under $5 million. The conversation gave Rock a chance to explain how a tight budget shaped the production from the ground up.
Rock previously discussed "Misty Green" on Good Morning America, where he detailed his triple role on the project as writer, director and star. He described the film as putting an LA spin on the gritty dramedy genre, a combination of responsibilities he used to shape the story and maintain creative control over the material.
On LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, Rock shifted the focus to the practical side of filmmaking, breaking down what it took to keep the production within a limited budget while still executing his vision for the story. The appearance offered a behind-the-scenes look at the financial realities of independent filmmaking from someone who controlled nearly every creative aspect of the project.
For more on Rock's work writing, directing and starring in the film, he previously detailed the project's origins and creative ambitions in an earlier conversation about Misty Green.
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