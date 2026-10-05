Chris Rock on Reuniting With GROWN UPS Cast and Meeting Adam Sandler for the First Time

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Chris Rock opened up about returning to familiar territory with his longtime collaborators, discussing the experience of reuniting with the cast of "Grown Ups" for a third installment during a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The conversation with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also took Rock back to an earlier point in his career, recalling his first impression of Adam Sandler performing stand-up comedy before the two became frequent on-screen partners.

Rock has built a career spanning stand-up, film and television, and his history with Sandler stretches back to a point before either had become a fixture of studio comedies. The "Grown Ups" franchise has repeatedly brought together the same ensemble of comedic actors, and Rock's appearance touched on what it felt like stepping back into that dynamic a third time around.

The segment centered specifically on the contrast between Rock's early encounter with Sandler's stand-up act and the working relationship the two have since developed through multiple film projects together. Rock's recollection gave viewers a glimpse into how that first impression shaped an eventual on-screen partnership spanning years and multiple productions.

Rock has also recently discussed his film "Misty Green" during an earlier stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where he detailed how he made the movie for under $5 million while serving as writer, director and star.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 04 Hrs 14 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me