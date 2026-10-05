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Chris Rock on Reuniting With GROWN UPS Cast and Meeting Adam Sandler for the First Time

The actor looks back on the comedy circuit moment that preceded their decades-long collaboration.

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Chris Rock opened up about returning to familiar territory with his longtime collaborators, discussing the experience of reuniting with the cast of "Grown Ups" for a third installment during a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The conversation with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos also took Rock back to an earlier point in his career, recalling his first impression of Adam Sandler performing stand-up comedy before the two became frequent on-screen partners.

Rock has built a career spanning stand-up, film and television, and his history with Sandler stretches back to a point before either had become a fixture of studio comedies. The "Grown Ups" franchise has repeatedly brought together the same ensemble of comedic actors, and Rock's appearance touched on what it felt like stepping back into that dynamic a third time around.

The segment centered specifically on the contrast between Rock's early encounter with Sandler's stand-up act and the working relationship the two have since developed through multiple film projects together. Rock's recollection gave viewers a glimpse into how that first impression shaped an eventual on-screen partnership spanning years and multiple productions.

Rock has also recently discussed his film "Misty Green" during an earlier stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where he detailed how he made the movie for under $5 million while serving as writer, director and star.

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