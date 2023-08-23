Chip & Joanna Gaines Developing Roller Skating Dance Competition Series for Max

The series is coming in early 2024.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Magnolia Network TODAY announced a forthcoming untitled project in development for Max – the first ever nation-wide roller dancing competition series coming in early 2024.

Executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the series is a nostalgic, family-friendly competition featuring the top roller-skating crews in America. Teams from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and St. Louis will represent the best skaters who are ready to roll. 

“Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “Kids, adults and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life.”

Additional details surrounding the series will be announced in the coming months.

ABOUT MAGNOLIA NETWORK

Magnolia Network is a media joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Warner Bros. Discovery, comprising a family-friendly library of premium, Emmy-winning unscripted original content streaming on Max and discovery+; a brand-immersive app; and a cable network.

At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life’s stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things. We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity. Here, we are creating a space where we hope viewers will feel their time with us is never without purpose, but rather is time well spent.

ABOUT MAX

Max®, which launched May 23, 2023, is an enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, delivering unparalleled quality content for everyone in the household. With a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids and family content, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.



