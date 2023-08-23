Chip & Joanna Gaines Developing Roller Skating Dance Competition Series for Max

Magnolia Network TODAY announced a forthcoming untitled project in development for Max – the first ever nation-wide roller dancing competition series coming in early 2024.

Executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the series is a nostalgic, family-friendly competition featuring the top roller-skating crews in America. Teams from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and St. Louis will represent the best skaters who are ready to roll.

“Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “Kids, adults and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life.”

Additional details surrounding the series will be announced in the coming months.

