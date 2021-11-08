Cherry Jones, Keri Russel & More Join Apple's EXTRAPOLATIONS Series

Cherry Jones, Keri Russell, Michael Gandolfini, Edward Norton, and Indira Varma have joined the cast of Apple TV's Extrapolations.

Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the new additions are joining the previously announced Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav.

Extrapolations is "an upcoming anthology series about climate change" which will "examine how impending changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family in people's lives over eight interconnected episodes." The series will be helmed by Scott Z. Burns.

Cherry Jones is a Tony and Emmy-winning American actress best known for her work in theatre and television. Most recently, she appeared on Broadway in THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Bobby Cannavale. She made her West End debut in the triumphant revival of Tennessee Williams' THE GLASS MENAGERIE, which garnered seven Olivier Award nominations, including a nomination for Cherry for Best Actress. She is a five-time Tony Award nominee for her work on Broadway, winning the Award for the 1995 revival of THE HEIRESS and for the 2005 original production of DOUBT, for which she also won the Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and Obie Awards. Cherry is a founding member of the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cherry was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role in SUCCESSION. She has received Emmy awards for her portrayal of 'Holly Maddox' in THE HANDMAID'S TALE and for playing 'U.S. President Allison Taylor' on the Fox series 24. More recently, she has had a recurring role on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning Amazon comedy-drama series TRANSPARENT, for which she was nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series in 2015. She can also be seen in Channel 4's CHIMERICA opposite F. Murray Abraham and DEFENDING JACOB opposite Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski