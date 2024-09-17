Charlie Hunnam to Star in Next Ryan Murphy MONSTER Anthology

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the Los Angeles Premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ryan Murphy announced that the next ‘Monster’ anthology will focus on Ed Gein.

Charlie Hunnam will play the titular character on the show, with production beginning next month.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (season 2) premieres globally on Netflix this Thursday, September 19th.

DAHMER, the record-breaking first iteration of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s ‘Monster’ anthology, reached 1 billion view hours in its first 60 days, MAKING IT only one of four series to achieve this milestone. The show is the third most popular Netflix English language series.

Following the massive success of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix ordered two additional installments of the record-breaking anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

