IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Season 18 Trailer Tackles AI Chaos and Sobriety

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FX unveiled the official trailer for Season 18 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, giving fans a first look at the newest round of misadventures from Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank. The preview promises the show's signature blend of outrageous plotting, with the description noting The Gang is "more out of control than ever, taking on inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories, sobriety's cultural swing and chaos at Paddy's."

As the trailer's framing puts it, "the only thing generated is more chaos," a nod to the show's willingness to skewer current cultural obsessions while keeping its characters exactly as self-destructive as ever. The new season leans into topical targets like automation and conspiracy theories while folding in what FX describes as star cameos and references specific to Philadelphia.

Season 18 continues a run that has made It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, a milestone previously marked by a 20th anniversary celebration hosted by the Paley Center for Media featuring a screening and a conversation with cast and executive producers, as detailed in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA anniversary event.

The trailer confirms the show is not slowing down after nearly two decades on the air, with the description emphasizing that "age hasn't brought wisdom" to any member of The Gang. Season 18 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres August 17 on FXX and Hulu.

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