Céline Dion Returns To Stage For First Full Concert In Six Years
The singer says she made a promise to come back to the stage after years away.
Céline Dion made an emotional return to live performance over the weekend, delivering her first full concert in six years to open a residency in Paris. NBC's Daniele Hamamdjian reported on the milestone for TODAY, capturing a moment that fans and the singer herself had long anticipated.
Dion addressed the significance of the moment directly, telling cameras, "I made a promise to come back and to be back on stage, so here I am." The comment reflects years of anticipation surrounding her return after an extended absence from full-length concert performances.
The Paris show marks the start of what TODAY described as her residency, giving audiences their first opportunity in six years to see her perform a complete concert set. The report focused on the emotional weight of the occasion for both Dion and those in attendance.
For Dion, the performance represents a fulfillment of the promise she referenced, one that had been the subject of speculation among fans since her last full concert. The TODAY segment centered on capturing that long-awaited comeback moment as it unfolded on stage in Paris.