Céline Dion Returns To Stage For First Full Concert In Six Years

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Céline Dion made an emotional return to live performance over the weekend, delivering her first full concert in six years to open a residency in Paris. NBC's Daniele Hamamdjian reported on the milestone for TODAY, capturing a moment that fans and the singer herself had long anticipated.

Dion addressed the significance of the moment directly, telling cameras, "I made a promise to come back and to be back on stage, so here I am." The comment reflects years of anticipation surrounding her return after an extended absence from full-length concert performances.

The Paris show marks the start of what TODAY described as her residency, giving audiences their first opportunity in six years to see her perform a complete concert set. The report focused on the emotional weight of the occasion for both Dion and those in attendance.

For Dion, the performance represents a fulfillment of the promise she referenced, one that had been the subject of speculation among fans since her last full concert. The TODAY segment centered on capturing that long-awaited comeback moment as it unfolded on stage in Paris.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...