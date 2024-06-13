Celebrate World Music Day On TV5MONDE USA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of World Music Day (Fête de la Musique) on June 21st, the premiere French language network, TV5MONDE USA, will air a special selection of French music centric programming including musicals, documentaries and concert series on their linear channel along with featuring key music focused programs on their streaming platform TV5MONDEplus.

Linear programs include:

Les demoiselles de Rochefort— June 18 at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT (Musical) Nominated for Best Music at the 1969 Oscars. In Rochefort, Delphine and Solange, two beautiful and spiritual 25-year-old twin sisters give dance and music lessons. They dream of going to Paris and seize the opportunity when a group of fairground people passes through town. And all the while our twins never stop looking for true love.

Peau d'âne— June 25 at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT (Musical) Music by Michel Legrand The king promised his dying queen he would only marry again to a woman even more beautiful than her. But the only person in the kingdom to surpass the queen's beauty is his own daughter. To avoid an unthinkable marriage, the princess asks her godmother, the Lilac Fairy, for advice.

La bête dans la jungle— June 23 at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT Also streaming on TV5MONDEplus beginning June 5 (Drama - English ST) It's the story of an obsession. Over twenty-five years, from 1979 to 2004, a man and a woman frequently visit a huge night club together, for a mysterious event that has been predicted, something incredible that will change their lives forever.

Abers Road— Tuesdays, beginning June 18 at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT Also streaming on TV5MONDEplus (Documentary Series, Travel - English ST) Brad Gaëtan Roussel, singer-songwriter of Louise Attaque, wishes to settle in Brittany. Before picking a permanent location, he explores the region with fellow artists, like Jane Birkin, Renan Luce, and Raphaël, who have long called Brittany home.

Streaming programs include:

Tralala— Now streaming on TV5MONDEplus (Dramedy Musical - English ST) A middle-aged singer/songwriter takes on a new identity as a guitarist who disappeared while searching for the Virgin Mary. Cannes Film Festival 2021 Official Selection - Out of Competition, Midnight Screening.

Le Grand Solstice —Now streaming on TV5MONDEplus (Documentary - English ST) To celebrate World Music Day and National Indigenous People's Day onJune 21, this outdoor concert brings together artists from all walks of life. Abenaki, Anishinaabe, Atikamekw, Cree, Huron-Wyandot, Innu, Wolastoqiyik, Mi'kmaq, Mohawk, Naskapi and Inuit, represented by the voices of artists who determined to give their all to create a vibrant and unique moment of sharing.

Souad Massi aux Folies Bergère—Now streaming on TV5MONDEplus (Documentary, Concert) - TV5MONDE co-production After an international concert tour crowned with success, the Franco-Algerian icon Souad Massi is back in Paris to present “Sequana,” her tenth album. We know her for her folk music and chaabi, but today her musical inspiration has widened to embrace the Sahel and the Caribbean, Brazil and even rock. Concert recorded on 30 January 2024 at the Folies Bergère in Paris.

About TV5MONDE:

TV5MONDE is the global French language entertainment network, broadcasting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without commercial interruptions - providing content in 11 subtitled languages worldwide (English, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), German, Dutch, Arabic, Korean, Romanian, Vietnamese, French). TV5 USA is a premium pay-tv channel providing American viewers across the nation with a wealth of high-quality French language programming, subtitled in English with up to 10,000 titles a year, including hundreds of classic, recent and never-before-seen French language films, around-the-clock newscasts, the latest series and TV dramas, premium documentaries, cultural programs and international sports coverage.

TV5MONDE offers 7 premium services in the U.S.: TV5 USA, TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand, TV5MONDE Style, TV5MONDE Docs, TV5MONDE Info, TiVi5MONDE, and TV5MONDEplus.

To find channel information and more programming about TV5MONDE USA and its other services, please visit: www.tv5mondeusa.com



Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



