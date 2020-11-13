Celebrate The Season With Food Network Themed-Episodes And Epic Grand Finales Of Favorite Holiday Series

Food Network is spreading the holiday cheer with new episodes, finales and specials all December long.

Food Network is spreading the holiday cheer with new episodes, finales and specials all December long.

Starting with the season finale of HOLIDAY WARS on Sunday, December 6th at 8pm, host Raven-Symoné challenges the remaining teams of master cake and sugar artists to imagine the most-magical and romantic destination wedding the world has ever seen, right at the North Pole! Judges Shinmin Li and Erin Acevedo decide which team will go home with $25,000.

On Tuesday, December 8th at 9pm, four Comfort Food Feud champions return to a decked-out outdoor arena to battle for the $25,000 prize and the title of Chopped Grand Champion in the tournament finale. Then on Sunday, December 13th at 10pm, catch the season finale of Buddy vs. Christmas as Buddy Valastro competes against animatronic expert Lou Nasti, who's spent his career building Christmas-themed works of art.

Host Kristin Chenoweth challenges the final two teams to think outside the box and create a one-of-a-kind gift that will impress King Kandy and win $25,000 in the season finale of Candy Land on Sunday, December 20th at 9pm. Host Jesse Palmer crowns the winner of HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP on Monday, December 21st at 9pm after judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall decide whose baked creations reigned supreme.

On Sunday, December 27th at 9pm, DON'T miss the extraordinary special from Executive Producer Guy Fieri, Restaurant Hustle 2020: ALL ON THE LINE which follows world-class chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni, and Marcus Samuelsson as they each picked up a camera and with the help of friends and family documented the challenges their restaurants faced during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Then on Monday, December 28th at 9pm, catch the premiere of the new season of KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP with Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli. Alex Guarnaschelli is back for a new season of SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT beginning Tuesday, December 29th at 10pm. Plus, DON'T miss premiere episodes of The Big Bake: Holiday, Christmas Cookie Challenge, Chopped, GUY'S GROCERY GAMES and Supermarket Stakeout: What Would Alex Make?.

In daytime, Geoffrey Zakarian, his family and his celebrity friends are sharing their tastiest treats and holiday menus on special Feasting with the Stars premiering Saturday, December 19th at 12pm. Also in daytime, catch holiday- themed episodes of Barefoot Contessa, Delicious Miss Brown, Girl Meets Farm, The Kitchen, The Pioneer Woman: Home SWEET HOME and more.

For even more inspiration, fans can head to FoodNetwork.com for holiday recipe ideas and kitchen tips, and download and subscribe to the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app to access step-by-step recipe instructions and cook along live with their favorite Food Network stars.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You