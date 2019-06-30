Celebrate The July 4th Holiday With Week Five Of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on The CW

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Five of their sixth anniversary season on The CW with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Central, with two Encore episodes. MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be preempted on Friday, July 12, 2019 and will not air that week. MASTERS OF ILLUSION will return with Week Six on Friday, July 19, 2019 with an original 30-minute episode airing from 8:00 - 8:30 p.m. ET. The show will then continue through the remainder of the Season Six airing 30-minute original weekly episodes from 8:00 - 8:30 p.m. on Friday nights.

This week's episodes will include:

"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)

"Human Voodoo Doll and a Séance" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

VOODOO MAGIC - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Dan Sperry, Murray SawChuck, Chris Funk, Joel Meyers, George Iglesias, Billy Kidd and Greg Frewin. (#604). (Encore Presentation). Original airdate 6/21/2019.



To view performance highlights of the July 5th Encore episode from 8:00 - 8:30 p.m., please visit: https://wbproductions.box.com/s/qj2ccsh9sxup1az8w0l5vta0j0nfz1k3



"MASTERS OF ILLUSION" - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET)

"Putting Our Cards on the Table" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

CHALLENGING YOUR BRAIN - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo, Greg Gleason, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Shoot Ogawa, Chipper Lowell, Jibrizy and Jonathan Pendragon (#605). (Encore Presentation). Original airdate 6/28/2019.



To view performance highlights of the July 5th Encore episode from 8:30 - 9:00 p.m., please visit: https://wbproductions.box.com/s/wzxwsy4h1xvl3ii9dguh1k029ev4vrfc





