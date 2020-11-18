Celebrate Thanksgiving With HBO Max's Blockbuster Movies And Holiday-Themed TV Episodes

If you can't celebrate Thanksgiving with family this holiday season, spend your time with HBO Max. From Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes to cherished blockbuster hits, there's plenty of A-list content for you to gobble up this Turkey Day.



HBO Max is stacked with laugh-out-loud comedies including She's the Man, Superintelligence and School of Rock, animated movies like Anastasia, Storks and Scoob!, as well as action flicks like Die Hard and Batman Returns. Plus, you can sing along to The Wizard of Oz and Moulin Rouge!, or start getting into the Christmas spirit with Last Christmas, The Family Stone, A Christmas Carol and other beloved holiday films streaming on HBO Max.



If you would rather stick to TV classics, HBO Max has all your favorite Friends-giving episodes so this Thanksgiving can be "The One With" a Friends Rewatch. Iconic Thanksgiving-themed episodes from series like The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, The Sopranos and more will also be available to enjoy while full on the couch post-feast.



To top it off, Selena + Chef's new Thanksgiving cooking special arrives just in time for crafting your own Thanksgiving meal. If Thanksgiving dinner doesn't fill you up, shows for every kind of foodie like Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma are available to stream.



Spend less time scrolling and more time enjoying our curated selection of Thanksgiving programming available this November on HBO Max.



Movies

A Christmas Carol, 1938

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 2011 (HBO)

All is Bright, 2013

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)

Anastasia, 1997 (HBO)*

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

Batman Returns, 1992

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Bridge to Terabithia, 2007 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Clockstoppers, 2002 (HBO)

Die Hard, 1998 (HBO)

Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)

Dolittle, 2020 (HBO) (Available 11/14)

Ella Enchanted, 2004

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)

Get Santa, 2014

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)

Holiday Affair, 1949

Hollidaysburg, 2014

Howl's Moving Castle, 2004

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)

Jaws the Revenge, 1987 (HBO)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (HBO)

Kiki's Delivery Service, 1998

Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Little, 2019 (HBO)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012 (HBO)

Moulin Rouge!, 2001 (HBO)

My Neighbor Totoro, 1990

New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Nothing LIke the Holidays, 2008

Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)

Ponyo, 2008

Princess Mononoke, 1997

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

School of Rock, 2003 (HBO)

Scoob!, 2020

Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)

She's the Man, 2006 (HBO)*

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

Spirited Away, 2002

Storks, 2016 (HBO)

Superintelligence, 2020 (Available 11/26)

The Call of the Wild, 2020 (HBO) (Available 11/28)

The Children, 2009

The Family Man, 2000 (HBO) (Available 12/1)

The Family Stone, 2005 (HBO)

The Friday After Next, 2002

The Gold Rush, 1942 (Charlie Chaplin)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 (HBO)

The Witches, 2020

The Wizard of Oz, 1939

Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO) (Available 12/1)

Very Ralph, 2019 (HBO)

We Bought a Zoo, 2011 (HBO)



Thanksgiving Episodes

Selena + Chef

Thanksgiving Holiday Episode - Available 11/19

Big Bang Theory

Ep. 709 - The Thanksgiving Decoupling

South Park

A History Channel Thanksgiving

Black Friday

At Home with Amy Sedaris

The Regular Show

Ep. 513 The Thanksgiving Special

VEEP

Ep. 505 Thanksgiving

Fresh Prince

Ep. 112 - Talking Turkey

Sopranos

Ep. 308 - He Is Risen

Succession

Ep. 105 - Went to Market

Insecure

Ep. 403 - Lowkey Thankful

Friends



Food Shows

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Selena + Chef (New Thanksgiving episode 11/19)

The History of Food

Food CIA

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

Food Lore

Foodie Love

Cooking the Perfect Burger

Cooking the Ultimate Steak

Chowder

Apple and Onion

The History of Food



*Available Until November 30

