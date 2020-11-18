Celebrate Thanksgiving With HBO Max's Blockbuster Movies And Holiday-Themed TV Episodes
If you can't celebrate Thanksgiving with family this holiday season, spend your time with HBO Max. From Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes to cherished blockbuster hits, there's plenty of A-list content for you to gobble up this Turkey Day.
HBO Max is stacked with laugh-out-loud comedies including She's the Man, Superintelligence and School of Rock, animated movies like Anastasia, Storks and Scoob!, as well as action flicks like Die Hard and Batman Returns. Plus, you can sing along to The Wizard of Oz and Moulin Rouge!, or start getting into the Christmas spirit with Last Christmas, The Family Stone, A Christmas Carol and other beloved holiday films streaming on HBO Max.
If you would rather stick to TV classics, HBO Max has all your favorite Friends-giving episodes so this Thanksgiving can be "The One With" a Friends Rewatch. Iconic Thanksgiving-themed episodes from series like The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, The Sopranos and more will also be available to enjoy while full on the couch post-feast.
To top it off, Selena + Chef's new Thanksgiving cooking special arrives just in time for crafting your own Thanksgiving meal. If Thanksgiving dinner doesn't fill you up, shows for every kind of foodie like Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma are available to stream.
Spend less time scrolling and more time enjoying our curated selection of Thanksgiving programming available this November on HBO Max.
Movies
- A Christmas Carol, 1938
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, 2011 (HBO)
- All is Bright, 2013
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)
- Anastasia, 1997 (HBO)*
- Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
- Batman Returns, 1992
- Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
- Bridge to Terabithia, 2007 (HBO)
- Cats, 2019 (HBO)
- Clockstoppers, 2002 (HBO)
- Die Hard, 1998 (HBO)
- Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)
- Dolittle, 2020 (HBO) (Available 11/14)
- Ella Enchanted, 2004
- Emma., 2020 (HBO)
- Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
- Get Santa, 2014
- Grumpy Old Men, 1993
- Happy Feet Two, 2011 (HBO)
- Holiday Affair, 1949
- Hollidaysburg, 2014
- Howl's Moving Castle, 2004
- Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)
- Jaws the Revenge, 1987 (HBO)
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (HBO)
- Kiki's Delivery Service, 1998
- Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
- Little, 2019 (HBO)
- Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012 (HBO)
- Moulin Rouge!, 2001 (HBO)
- My Neighbor Totoro, 1990
- New Year's Eve, 2011 (HBO)
- Nothing LIke the Holidays, 2008
- Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)
- Ponyo, 2008
- Princess Mononoke, 1997
- Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
- School of Rock, 2003 (HBO)
- Scoob!, 2020
- Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)
- She's the Man, 2006 (HBO)*
- Shrek Forever After, 2010
- Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
- Spirited Away, 2002
- Storks, 2016 (HBO)
- Superintelligence, 2020 (Available 11/26)
- The Call of the Wild, 2020 (HBO) (Available 11/28)
- The Children, 2009
- The Family Man, 2000 (HBO) (Available 12/1)
- The Family Stone, 2005 (HBO)
- The Friday After Next, 2002
- The Gold Rush, 1942 (Charlie Chaplin)
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 (HBO)
- The Witches, 2020
- The Wizard of Oz, 1939
- Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO) (Available 12/1)
- Very Ralph, 2019 (HBO)
- We Bought a Zoo, 2011 (HBO)
Thanksgiving Episodes
Selena + Chef
- Thanksgiving Holiday Episode - Available 11/19
Big Bang Theory
- Ep. 709 - The Thanksgiving Decoupling
South Park
- A History Channel Thanksgiving
- Black Friday
At Home with Amy Sedaris
The Regular Show
- Ep. 513 The Thanksgiving Special
VEEP
- Ep. 505 Thanksgiving
Fresh Prince
- Ep. 112 - Talking Turkey
Sopranos
- Ep. 308 - He Is Risen
Succession
- Ep. 105 - Went to Market
Insecure
- Ep. 403 - Lowkey Thankful
Friends
- Ep. 109 - THE ONE Where Underdog Gets Away
- Ep. 208 - THE ONE with the List
- Ep. 309 - THE ONE with the Football
- Ep. 408 - THE ONE with Chandler in a Box
- Ep. 508 - THE ONE with the Thanksgiving
- Ep. 609 - THE ONE Where Ross Got High
- Ep. 708 - THE ONE Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs
- Ep. 809 - THE ONE with the Rumor
- Ep. 908 - THE ONE with Rachel's Other Sister
- Ep. 1008 THE ONE with the Late Thanksgiving
Food Shows
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
- Selena + Chef (New Thanksgiving episode 11/19)
- The History of Food
- Food CIA
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma
- Food Lore
- Foodie Love
- Cooking the Perfect Burger
- Cooking the Ultimate Steak
- Chowder
- Apple and Onion
*Available Until November 30