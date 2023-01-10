Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Celebrate 100 Magical Years When Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts –Volume 1 Arrives on Blu-ray & DVD

It will be available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD from February 7. 

Jan. 10, 2023  

Walt Disney Animation Studios TODAY announced that Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 1 will soon be available to audiences to enjoy at home. This new collection gathers together ten classic animated shorts for the first time, including the iconic "Steamboat Willie," and features all-new introductions from Mickey and Minnie for each short.

This release is part of the planned releases coming in 2023 to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary.

Film Synopsis

Celebrate 100 magical years of Disney with this collectible compilation of animated shorts! Mickey and Minnie share their memories in new introductions to these 10 wonderful stories, which have entertained generations of children and adults alike.

Included is the iconic "Steamboat Willie," the first cartoon with synchronized sound, in which the character of Mickey Mouse was first introduced as a deckhand on a riverboat commanded by the tyrannical Captain Pete. Also included are "Brave Little Tailor," featuring Mickey as a medieval tailor given a daunting task.

In "Mickey's Delayed Date," the tardy mouse relies on his faithful pup Pluto to get him to a dance with Minnie. "Hawaiian Holiday" finds Mickey and his pals vacationing on a beautiful island. Then along with friends, Mickey and Minnie glide through a romantic date on a frozen river in "On Ice." And catch five more delightful stories in this legacy collection.



