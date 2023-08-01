Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming Network

Whether they were known as The IIconics for World Wrestling Entertainment, or as The IInspiration in Impact Wrestling, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay could always be counted on to create can’t-miss moments both in the ring and on the microphone.

Now, the always entertaining duo are bringing their unique senses of humor and banter to Premier Streaming Network with the launch of Season Three of “Off Her Chops.” Beginning on August 4th, with new episodes dropping every other Friday, a video version of “Off Her Chops” will be available to Premier+ members, with the audio version available on every major podcasting platform through Premier Podcast Network.

“Pork Chops! ‘Off Her Chops is back for Season Three,” said McKay. “We are incredibly excited to give our Pork Chops great new content, and love that we are working with Premier to make it happen.”

“After stepping away for a year, which we will talk about, we are coming into Season Three with a bang,” added Lee. “We are very grateful to be partnering with Premier Streaming Network to provide this incredible new season of ‘Off Her Chops.’”

“Off Her Chops” is just the latest show to be added to Premier+ and the Premier Podcast Network, joining “Everybody’s Got a Pod” with Ted DiBiase, “1 of a Kind” with Rob Van Dam, “Sabu Speaks” with Sabu, “Mind of Meanie” with The Blue Meanie, “The Undisputed Podcast” with Bobby Fish, “The Chop Sports Fight Factory” with Dave Sturchio and Tommy Dee, and many more.

“When we launched Premier Podcast Network, we wanted to provide our fans with another exciting medium to enjoy the great content Premier+ has to offer, and ‘Off Her Chops’ is sure to deliver for our audience,” said Josh Shernoff, Chief Content Officer for Premier Streaming Network. “Anytime Cassie and Jessica have open microphones and a camera, fans know they are in for a treat. These two ladies are extremely talented and hilarious, and we are honored that they chose Premier as their platform to revive their show.”