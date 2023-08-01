Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming Network

Beginning on August 4th, with new episodes dropping every other Friday.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 1 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples Photo 2 TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples
Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Third Season With Meryl Streep, Ash Photo 3 Photos: ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Goes Broadway For Season 3
Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film MAESTRO to Premiere at Venice Film Festival Photo 4 Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming Network

Whether they were known as The IIconics for World Wrestling Entertainment, or as The IInspiration in Impact Wrestling, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay could always be counted on to create can’t-miss moments both in the ring and on the microphone.

Now, the always entertaining duo are bringing their unique senses of humor and banter to Premier Streaming Network with the launch of Season Three of “Off Her Chops.” Beginning on August 4th, with new episodes dropping every other Friday, a video version of “Off Her Chops” will be available to Premier+ members, with the audio version available on every major podcasting platform through Premier Podcast Network. 

“Pork Chops! ‘Off Her Chops is back for Season Three,” said McKay. “We are incredibly excited to give our Pork Chops great new content, and love that we are working with Premier to make it happen.”

“After stepping away for a year, which we will talk about, we are coming into Season Three with a bang,” added Lee. “We are very grateful to be partnering with Premier Streaming Network to provide this incredible new season of ‘Off Her Chops.’” 

“Off Her Chops” is just the latest show to be added to Premier+ and the Premier Podcast Network, joining “Everybody’s Got a Pod” with Ted DiBiase, “1 of a Kind” with Rob Van Dam, “Sabu Speaks” with Sabu, “Mind of Meanie” with The Blue Meanie, “The Undisputed Podcast” with Bobby Fish, “The Chop Sports Fight Factory” with Dave Sturchio and Tommy Dee, and many more. 

“When we launched Premier Podcast Network, we wanted to provide our fans with another exciting medium to enjoy the great content Premier+ has to offer, and ‘Off Her Chops’ is sure to deliver for our audience,” said Josh Shernoff, Chief Content Officer for Premier Streaming Network. “Anytime Cassie and Jessica have open microphones and a camera, fans know they are in for a treat. These two ladies are extremely talented and hilarious, and we are honored that they chose Premier as their platform to revive their show.”



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
DEADLOCKED Documentary on Supreme Court Coming to Showtime Photo
DEADLOCKED Documentary on Supreme Court Coming to Showtime

As the country reflects on the one-year anniversary of the historic Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, and as the Supreme Court Justices increasingly are under the microscope, SHOWTIME announced that its timely four-part docuseries.

2
HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER Sets Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Photo
HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER Sets Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook

Directed by Steve Miner and written by Debra Hill, John Carpenter, and Robert Zappia, HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER features a sensational supporting cast, including Josh Hartnett (in his feature film debut), Michelle Williams, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adam Arkin, LL Cool J, and horror icon (and mother of Jamie Lee Curtis) Janet Leigh.

3
HBO Now Accepting Submissions For Documentary Initiative Photo
HBO Now Accepting Submissions For Documentary Initiative

In its first year, the program offered $50,000 grants, one-on-one mentorship, and group workshops to 10 emerging filmmakers from across the United States. Beyond the initial grant, HBO Documentary Films and The Gotham Film & Media Institute provided resources and mentorship to support the development of documentary projects.

4
DISENCHANTMENT to End With Photo
DISENCHANTMENT to End With

The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”) and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West. Watch the final video trailer now.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Orla Gartland Shares Electrifying New Single 'Kiss Ur Face Forever'Orla Gartland Shares Electrifying New Single 'Kiss Ur Face Forever'
Ragana Announce 'Desolation's Flower' Album For October ReleaseRagana Announce 'Desolation's Flower' Album For October Release
Video: Go Behind Tyler Childers' 'In Your Love' Music VideoVideo: Go Behind Tyler Childers' 'In Your Love' Music Video
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music HallInterview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
THE COTTAGE