Carrie Underwood Returning to AMERICAN IDOL as Judge

Television’s most widely recognized music competition series, “American Idol,” welcomes season four winner and eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood to the judging panel for season eight on ABC and Hulu. Music industry icons Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return for their eighth consecutive season as judges, and longtime host Ryan Seacrest also returns when the show premieres in spring 2025 for the franchise’s 23rd overall season. Since it began airing on ABC, “American Idol” has been a top unscripted series on ABC in Total Viewers. Season to date, “American Idol” ranks as the No. 1 most social entertainment series on broadcast or cable with over 63 million total social interactions.

“This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie.”

“Carrie Underwood is the first ‘American Idol’ alum ever to join the judging panel. Her global superstar status as the most successful ‘Idol’ winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show. She embodies the true spirit of ‘Idol’ as she herself is the definition of the Cinderella story. Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of ‘Idol,’ and I’m thrilled for her to be reunited with our ‘Idol’ Family,” said Megan Wolflick, showrunner and executive producer of “American Idol.”

Season eight auditions will kick off Monday, Aug. 12, with the return of “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, taking place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions. Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible.

“Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi (Aug 12)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug 14)

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug 16)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug 19)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Aug 21)

Nationwide open call (Aug 23)

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug 26)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug 28)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug 29)

West and Midwest open call (Sep 4)

Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, Tennessee (Sep 6)

Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington D.C. (Sep 9)

Nationwide open call (Sep 11)

The South open call (Sep 13)

East Coast open call (Sep 17)

For information on how to sign up for “Idol Across America” and to register to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit HERE. Contenders may audition on any “Idol Across America” date, regardless of location. For full eligibility requirements, details on specific dates, submission forms, and terms and conditions, please visit the website.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is a true multiformat, multimedia superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 No. 1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history and has seven albums that are certified multiplatinum or platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 “Greatest Hits: Decade #1”) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her nine-time platinum debut album, “Some Hearts,” which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including eight GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT MUSIC AWARDS (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), seven CMA Awards, 17 American Music Awards and 10 People’s Choice Awards. She is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, “Find Your Path,” was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her popular fitness app, fit52, in 2020 and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Underwood has starred in the show open for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” for 11 consecutive seasons. In 2021, she became the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to play to packed houses and has been extended into 2025. A deluxe edition of her album “Denim & Rhinestones,” which she co-produced, is out now featuring six new tracks, which she showcased during her 43-city 2022-2023 U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. Underwood launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, in June 2023. Earlier this year, she created a second channel, CARR-DIO by CARRIE’S COUNTRY, playing high-energy workout tracks alongside fitness advice from Underwood herself and available to stream anytime exclusively on the SiriusXM app. In March, another new channel was added to the CARRIE’S COUNTRY universe with the introduction of SAVIOR SUNDAY DAILY by CARRIE’S COUNTRY, which also streams exclusively on the SiriusXM app.

Photo credit: Randee St. Nicholas

