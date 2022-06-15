Calabasas Films + Media to Produce Docuseries With Martin Luther King III Titled PROTECT / SERVE

It was REVEALED TODAY that Calabasas Films + Media is producing a multi-episode docuseries with Martin Luther KING III titled "Protect / Serve."

The series is being directed by Wendy Eley Jackson ("Carterland," "Welcome to Pine Lake," "Maynard") and co-executive produced by award-winning documentarian Sam Pollard along with Jackson and Calabasas Films principals Kapil Mahendra and Paul Beahan.

"Protect / Serve" features sit-down talks with activists and law enforcement across the US, mediated by Mr. King, the eldest son of Dr. King.

The series will feature conversations and interactions with celebrity activists, founders of grass-roots organizations, legal council, DAs and more with the intent of having solution-based discussions while examining the history of the police in America and the origins of institutional racism.

The important conversations begins with a rare one-on-one sit-down with influential Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in Downtown L.A.

Said Martin Luther KING III, "The KING legacy is about the fight to eradicate poverty, racism, and violence. It's about justice, equity and peace."

Producer Kapil Mahendra commented, "It is such a pleasure and honor to serve with MLK3. As a lifelong philanthropist, I see no better cause than doing my part in carrying on the legacy of Dr. King."

Mahendra added, "Dr. King's last book was titled Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?. My hope is that with this project we can move towards community."

Paul Beahan said, "Getting to work with MLK3 and my team at Calabasas Films + Media is an absolute honor and something I never imagined in my wildest dreams. As THE HEAD of creative, it was so stimulating to conceptualize this new platform and endeavor with our friend Martin."

Calabasas Film + Media most recently made the popular Discovery+ reality series "Restaurant Recovery" with Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves.