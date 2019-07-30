CW Seed to Launch 24/7 Digital Linear Channel CW Seed 'Live' Late Fall 2019

CW Seed, The CW's digital network, will launch CW Seed "Live," an ad-supported 24/7 digital linear channel, in late fall of this year, it was announced today by Rick Haskins, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital, The CW. In addition to CW Seed programming, CW Seed "Live" will launch featuring original content provided by PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly through the PeopleTV property.

CW Seed "Live" will be available through CWSeed.com and The CW Seed App - which has distribution on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, Android, Xbox, Chromecast and Android TV - will offer viewers a scheduled, ad-supported, always-on experience with new and current programming from CW Seed, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly.

CW Seed offers more than 1,000 hours of curated long and short form programming with original series such as award-winning I SHIP IT and Warner Bros. Animation/Blue Ribbon Content's CONSTANTINE: CITY OF DEMONS, based on the DC characters, as well as beloved series such as J.J. Abrams' ("Westworld") ALCATRAZ, comedian Chris Rock's EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS, Matthew Miller's ("Lethal Weapon") FOREVER, Martin Gero and Brendan Gall's ("Blindspot") THE L.A. COMPLEX, Bryan Fuller's ("Hannibal") PUSHING DAISIES and Kevin Williamson's ("The Vampire Diaries") THE SECRET CIRCLE.

And, as previously announced, original series DEATHSTROKE: KNIGHTS & DRAGONS from Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, based on DC characters, and THE PLEDGE, from "Saw" horror franchise producers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, Gulfstream Television and Blue Ribbon Content, will debut later this year.

"For the past six years, CW Seed, has been a digital entertainment destination of innovation, incubation and experimentation that is free and ad-supported with no subscription, login or authentication. CW Seed 'Live' will give us additional opportunities to introduce a variety of new and current CW Seed series to our audience, as well as experiment with different types of digital content," said Haskins. "We're thrilled to launch the channel with such esteemed content partners as PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly."

"CW Seed aligns extremely well with PeopleTV, and we are excited to make our entertainment and lifestyle content available to their audience," said Bruce Gersh, President of PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, People en Espanol and Four M Studios at Meredith Corporation. "PeopleTV's distribution and audience continues to expand on premium partners, and CW Seed is a perfect match."

PeopleTV programming will feature original series and specials, which will encompass celebrity and entertainment news, Pop culture, lifestyle and human-interest genres. The original content includes: behind-the-scenes access into magazine cover stories and interviews ("PEOPLE Cover Story" and "Couch Surfing"), popular cast reunions ("Entertainment Weekly Cast Reunions") and daily news programming with deep access and analysis ("PEOPLE Now" and "Reality Check").

ABOUT PEOPLETV:

PeopleTV is the celebrity news and entertainment network powered by the award-winning PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly newsrooms. Viewers have unlimited, daily access to an expansive slate of programming which includes breaking news, live red-carpet coverage, exclusive behind-the-scenes access into magazine cover stories, popular cast reunions and high-profile, one-on-one celebrity interviews. PeopleTV is available on PeopleTV.com, iOS and Android devices, Roku, The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xumo, Pluto, as well as on fuboTV, Philo, and GCI.

ABOUT THE CW:

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America's fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, broadcasts a six-night, 12-hour primetime lineup, Sunday through Friday. The CW's primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported cwtv.com and The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW's digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.





