CULTURE DECODED White Paper Examines Hispanic Gen Z Financial Priorities

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LatiNation Media has released its newest 'Culture Decoded' study, examining how Hispanic Gen Z is navigating money, financial pressure, and opportunity, and what their changing priorities mean for brands trying to connect with this generation. The study is the second installment in LatiNation's 'Culture Decoded' series exploring Gen Z insights, conducted in partnership with research agency ThinkNow.

To download a copy of the study, visit https://latination.com/insights/CD2026/.

'Gen Z Latinos are a huge economic driver,' said Andres Palencia, CEO, LatiNation Media. 'As we saw in our first study, authenticity and culture lead, but once you get them, where are they building equity, saving, and spending? That's what we are diving into with this study. They are an ambitious but pragmatic generation whose immediate priority is stability. They are not blind followers -- their trust and business are earned through value, usefulness, and authenticity.'

Key Findings

Family is the most trusted source of financial advice.

Sticking to a budget: Saving is difficult, but they are doing it anyway.

The side hustle is becoming part of the financial equation: roughly one in four earns money from a side hustle.

Stability -- not status -- is the new definition of financial success.

LatiNation's first white paper, 'Culture Decoded: How Hispanic Gen Z Redefines Authentic Brand Engagement,' was released in November 2025 and provides a clear analysis of how English-dominant and bilingual Gen Z Latinos are reshaping the way culture is communicated, consumed, and translated into action.

About LatiNation Media

LatiNation Media is a Latino-owned, culture-first connected media network reaching audiences across broadcast television, streaming, social, digital, and live experiences. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the network was built for Gen Z and Millennial Latino audiences -- and the consumers inspired by them -- LatiNation delivers English-language, premium content across sports, music, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture through original programming, creator partnerships, and audience engagement.

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