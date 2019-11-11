CULT-TASTIC: TALES FROM THE TRENCHES WITH ROGER AND JULIE CORMAN Premieres this Friday

Shout! Factory TV presents Cult-tastic: Tales From The Trenches with Roger and Julie Corman. Heralded as "the Pope of Pop Cinema," Roger and Julie Corman pull back the curtain on the Cormans' lifetime of innovative genre filmmaking in this never-before-seen docu-series. The Cormans open up about their iconic pool of collaborators such as James Cameron, Joe Dante, Penelope Spheeris, Pam Grier and more, as well as their notoriously bare-bones production philosophy that created some of film's most memorable special FX sequences in science-fiction, fantasy and other cult favorites.

The series is created by Ashley Sidaway and Robert Sidaway and premieres Friday, 11/15. It can be streamed on Shout Factory TV's Amazon Prime Video Channel and Roku Channel Premium Subscription.





