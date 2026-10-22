CROWN OF DECEIT: INSIDE THE MISS UNIVERSE SCANDAL to Premiere on TLC

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TLC's three-part documentary event, 'Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal,' premieres Thursday, November 12 at 8PM ET/PT on the network.

For decades, Miss USA and Miss Universe have promoted a world of beauty, ambition and prestige, with the crown symbolizing opportunity and a chance to change your life. But behind the glamour is a history of controversy, allegations, internal conflict and legal disputes. TLC takes viewers inside the misconduct, power struggles and lingering questions that have surrounded the organization for years. Through exclusive interviews with former contestants, pageant insiders, and whistleblowers, along with behind-the-scenes access, the series examines claims of intimidation, secret NDAs and leadership failures, revealing a reality far different from the image seen on stage.

Behind the sparkle and spectacle of Miss USA and Miss Universe, the documentary examines allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, favoritism and competition rigging that have shaken the pageant world. Former contestants and insiders, including Taylor Hale (Miss Michigan 2021/Miss USA contestant) Noelia Voigt (Miss USA 2023) and Brittany Mason (Miss Indiana 2008/Miss USA contestant) share their experiences as concerns around contestant safety, financial pressures, ownership disputes and leadership turmoil come into focus. The controversy intensifies at Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand, where a public confrontation leads to a contestant walkout and judge resigns ahead of the finals alleging finalists were pre-selected, while secret audio recordings and further controversies questions about the organization's integrity.

Beyond the crowns and spotlight, the documentary focuses on the human stories at the center of the controversy, exploring resilience, personal sacrifice, and the emotional cost of pursuing a dream amid organizational turmoil. At its core, this is a distinctly TLC story, taking viewers beyond the headlines and spectacle to understand the real people, relationships and deeply personal experiences behind them. As the pageant world faces questions about its future, the documentary examines what happens when a lifelong dream collides with a powerful institution in crisis, leaving viewers to consider whether Miss Universe can rebuild trust or if the scandals have forever changed the meaning of the crown.

'Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal' is produced by Crazy Legs Productions for TLC.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life's milestone moments. TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world.

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