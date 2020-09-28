COLLATERAL Will Arrive on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo

It will be released on December 8.

Director Michael Mann's intense thriller COLLATERAL arrives on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever when the new 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo debuts December 8, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Remastered under the supervision of the director, this new 4K Ultra HD presentation features HDR (High Dynamic Range) for more detail, brightness, vivid color, and greater contrast. The Blu-ray in the Combo Pack is also remastered, offering an exceptional viewing experience.

The 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo includes access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as the following previously released bonus content:

o Commentary by Director Michael Mann

o City of Night: The Making of Collateral

o Special Delivery

o Deleted Scene with Commentary

o Shooting on Location: Annie's Office

o Tom Cruise & Jamie Foxx Rehearse

o Visual FX: MTA Train

A stylish and compelling noir thriller, COLLATERAL received both critical and audience acclaim. Tom Cruise gives a chilling performance as Vincent, a cool, calculating contract killer at the top of his game. Jamie Foxx received an Academy Award® nomination* for his portrayal of Max, a cabbie with big dreams and little to show for it. The film showcases the actors as Max transports Vincent on his next job - one night, five stops, five hits and a getaway. And after this fateful night, neither man will ever be the same.

