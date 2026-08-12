COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS: Patrick Brammall's Gordon Gets a Funniest-Moments Supercut

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Paramount+ has posted a compilation video revisiting some of Gordon's funniest moments from COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS, with Patrick Brammall's character featured alongside Harriet Dyer's Ashley, Michael Logo's Brett, and Helen Thomson's Lynelle. The clip pulls together comedic beats built around Gordon's interactions with the show's other central characters.

The compilation focuses squarely on Gordon's role within the ensemble, drawing from scenes that showcase Brammall's comic timing opposite Dyer, Logo, and Thomson. Rather than offering new commentary, the video functions as a highlight reel, letting the humor of past episodes stand on its own.

The footage does not delve into plot specifics beyond the moments shown, keeping the focus on the interplay between Gordon and the other characters rather than broader season storylines. It serves as a refresher for viewers already familiar with the series' comedic rhythms.

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is available to stream on Paramount+, where the platform continues to make the series accessible alongside its broader library of originals.

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