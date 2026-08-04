COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS Season Three Trailer, Key Art to Debut on Paramount+

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Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the third and final season of COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS, the romantic comedy series created by, written by, executive produced by and starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer. The new season picks up following the season two cliffhanger in which Gordon proposes to Ashley, and all episodes will be available to stream at once exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Paramount+ announced that the third and final season of its critically acclaimed original series COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS, a romantic comedy about flawed, funny people choosing each other and embracing the all-too-relatable chaos of modern life, will premiere Thursday, September 10. All episodes of the highly anticipated new season will be available to stream at premiere, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The season three official trailer and key art are also now available. Series creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer have returned to write, executive produce and star in the farewell season, which picks up after the season two cliffhanger of Gordon's unexpected proposal to Ashley.

Season three of COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS reveals the aftermath of the ill-fated proposal, but while Gordon and Ashley are determined to move on from past embarrassments, they can't seem to shake their collective baggage. And even as life moves on, with challenges at work, ongoing family battles and new friendship dramas, something keeps pulling this flawed, funny pair back into each other's orbits. Do Gordon and Ashley belong together – or is their beloved dog Colin the only thing keeping their futures intertwined?

Alongside Brammall and Dyer, the season three cast includes Thomas Cocquerel (All Her Fault, Gilded Age), Nikki Shiels (The Last Anniversary, Prosper) and Mark Trevorrow (The Bob Downe Show, Kath & Kimderella), alongside returning favourites Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Virginia Gay, Annie Maynard, Celeste Barber, Justin Rosniak and Tai Hara.

On the decision to wrap up the show with season three, Dyer and Brammall said: 'Creatively it feels like the right time to say goodbye to Colin From Accounts after three seasons. We love everything about making this show. From writing all 24 episodes and producing with our amazing partners at Easy Tiger, to acting on set with our brilliant cast and spunky crew, to sitting in the edit with our wonderful post team where we are currently wrapping things up. We're going to miss making this show terribly, but we hope you love season three as much as we do. Thank you for watching, it means the world.'

The series has garnered international recognition and acclaim, including a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best International Series, alongside winning two Gotham TV Awards (Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series) and three Australian Logie Awards (for Outstanding Comedy Program, Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress). In addition, it was the most nominated comedy series at the 2024 and 2025 AACTA Awards with 19 total nominations, including Best Narrative Comedy Series and Best Acting in Comedy for Brammall and Dyer. Seasons one and two each continue to hold a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Rob Gibson, Ian Collie, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Trent O'Donnell, Lana Greenhalgh and Daniel Monaghan serve as executive producers with Kevin Greene producing. O'Donnell returns to direct four episodes, with Madeleine Dyer directing the other four. Season three was financed with the assistance of Screen NSW, through the Made in NSW Fund. The series is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Seasons one and two are currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.

The season three cast includes Thomas Cocquerel, Nikki Shiels and Mark Trevorrow alongside returning cast members Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Virginia Gay, Annie Maynard, Celeste Barber, Justin Rosniak and Tai Hara.

Photo Credit: Sarah Wilson/Paramount+, John Platt/Paramount+, Lisa Tomasetti/Paramount+



Photo Credit: Sarah Wilson/Paramount+, John Platt/Paramount+, Lisa Tomasetti/Paramount+

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