CLOWN PANIC Documentary to Premiere on Hulu

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CLOWN PANIC, a new documentary exploring the 2016 killer clown panic that swept the United States, will premiere on Hulu on October 12, as part of Hulu's Huluween programming. The film will be available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally.

Arriving just in time for the 10th anniversary of the bizarre killer clown sightings that gripped America in 2016, the film revisits the nationwide hysteria through an unsettling and surprisingly timely lens.

CLOWN PANIC is directed by Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Ed Perkins, and produced by Emmy Award-winning producer and Lightbox co-founder Jonathan Chinn.

Synopsis

When children in a small South Carolina community report seeing clowns hiding in the woods in 2016, few believe them. But as sightings spread across the country, panic escalates into school lockdowns, police investigations and a nationwide media frenzy. Featuring chilling archive footage, viral internet videos and revealing interviews with witnesses, law enforcement, clowns and cultural commentators, 'Clown Panic' examines the collision of fear, social media and modern America at a moment of deep national anxiety. Darkly funny, unsettling and unexpectedly emotional, the film uncovers how a bizarre urban legend spiraled into a global moral panic that has echoes that resonate today.

Credits

'Clown Panic' is directed by Ed Perkins and produced by Lightbox's Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn. Suzanne Lavery serves as Executive Producer.

This project joins Hulu's documentary programming, including 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story,' 'Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese,' 'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band,' 'Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke,' 'Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?,' and 'Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.'

Something Wicked This Way Streams

Huluween on Disney+ for bundle subscribers is back with a lineup of seasonal originals, classic films like Hocus Pocus and Edward Scissorhands, and spooky series. Fans can enjoy season two of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire and the new series Coven Academy, alongside the new Hulu Original Clown Panic, FX's American Horror Story: 13, and films including Soulm8te and Hokum. The Halloween Collection on Disney+ features a curated assortment of additional movies, series, and specials for the season, available on Disney+ and Hulu.

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