CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG Pulled From September 17 Release Date Due to Concerns Over the Delta Variant

Paramount Pictures has pulled Clifford the Big Red Dog, which was originally set to be released on September 17, due to concerns of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Deadline reports.

With families being less likely to go to theaters, Paramount is looking for a new U.S. release date. The initial rumor was that the film was pushed a week to September 22, but this is untrue. No date has been REVEALED at this time.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is an upcoming American adventure comedy film directed by Walt Becker. It is based on the children's book series of the same name by Norman Bridwell. The film stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, Russell Wong, and John Cleese, with David Alan Grier as THE VOICE of the title character.

The film is scheduled to premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2021. It was originally scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on September 17, 2021 by Paramount Pictures, but was delayed in July 2021.