C.L.A.Y. Cyber-Thriller to Star Nicolas Cage, Michael Sheen

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Nicolas Cage (Longlegs), Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex), Jordi Mollà (Mobland), Emilio Sakraya (One Piece: The Battle Of Alabasta), and Adrian Topol (Snowflake) are starring in C.L.A.Y., a psychological cyber-thriller written, directed and produced by Simon Afram.

The film marks Afram's directorial debut and reunites some of the key cast behind upcoming WWII espionage feature Fortitude, which Afram wrote and produced for director Simon West. Additional casting on his directorial debut is still coming together.

C.L.A.Y. 'follows a brilliant but socially invisible computer prodigy who finds purpose and belonging when he is drawn into C.L.A.Y. (Clowns Laughing At You), an underground hacker collective whose daring exploits turn digital provocation into real-world consequences. As the group's notoriety grows, their actions attract the attention of intelligence agencies, criminal syndicates, and rival hackers.'

The film is due to shoot on location in London, starting November 2026. Production company of record is Clay Pictures Ltd.

Pic is produced alongside Edward Kahl (Queen of Manhattan), Reza Roohi (Fortitude), and Adrian Topol (Faking Bulls), with executive producers Bianca Goodloe (Mission: Impossible II), David Scaramanga (Fortitude), and Daniel Haido (Fortitude). Casting is by Rich Mento (Warm Bodies). Bianca Goodloe Esq. at Goodloe Law is legal counsel for the production.

'C.L.A.Y. is about identity, belonging and the extraordinary power the digital world can have over our real lives. At its heart, it's a deeply human story about people searching for purpose in a world where almost anything is possible behind a screen. I wanted to create a film that pulls you in, remains unpredictable, and stays with you long after the film ends,' said writer-director Simon Afram.

Cage is represented by WME, Stride Management, and GGSS&C LLP. Sheen is represented by CAA, Link Entertainment, and Schreck Rose. Mollà is represented by IAG and Creative Partners Group. Sakraya is represented by Independent Talent Group, Done Deal Entertainment, and Artist International Group. Topol is represented by Fischer & Partner Agency Germany.

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