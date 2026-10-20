CITY OF HOPE SPIRIT OF LIFE GALA to Honor Larry Mestel
The sold-out event will feature special performances and benefit CITY OF HOPE's work in cellular immunotherapy and breast cancer research.
Larry Mestel, Founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music, will receive City of Hope's 2026 Spirit of Life Award at its annual Music, Film and Entertainment Industry (MFEI) gala. The sold-out evening will also feature special performances by Melissa Etheridge, Stevie Nicks and Jackson Browne, with additional performers and special guests to be announced.
This year's campaign, led by Mestel as the 2026 Spirit of Life honoree, will support City of Hope's pioneering work in CAR T cell therapy and other cellular immunotherapies designed to harness the body's immune system to fight cancer with greater precision and effectiveness. Recognized as a global leader in cellular therapy, City of Hope is advancing innovative approaches that help bring lifesaving treatments to more patients, including through one of the nation's largest outpatient CAR T cell therapy programs. A portion of the funds raised will also advance breast cancer research and care initiatives at City of Hope.
The celebration will kick off with a red carpet sponsored by TikTok, welcoming influential artists, executives and entertainment leaders who gathered to recognize Mestel's contributions to music and his commitment to improving the lives of people facing cancer.
For fans not in attendance, Fandiem Relics and Primary Wave Music launched the More Than Words auction to bid on rare items including handwritten lyrics from iconic singers like Sting, Natasha Bedingfield and Little Big Town. Additional items are also available through Julien's Auctions, featuring memorabilia and items associated with Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Itzhak Perlman, Guns & Roses and more. Fans can participate online, extending the campaign's reach beyond the gala to music communities everywhere.
Event Details
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
The Pacific Design Center - 8687 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
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