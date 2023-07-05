CHOPPED: ALL-AMERICAN SHOWDOWN Returns to Food Network on July 11

Chopped: All- American Showdown is premiering Tuesday, July 11th at 8pm on Food Network.

Jul. 05, 2023

CHOPPED: ALL-AMERICAN SHOWDOWN Returns to Food Network on July 11

Talented chefs from the four regions of the United States- North, South, East and West- step into the Chopped kitchen to proudly represent their region for a chance to win $50,000 in the new five-part tournament Chopped: All- American Showdown premiering Tuesday, July 11th at 8pm on Food Network.

Hosted by Ted Allen, each preliminary episode of the tournament features four chefs from one of the four regions of the country showcasing their culinary skills over three rounds- appetizer, entrée and dessert.

The chefs are challenged to utilize the basket of mystery ingredients and create delicious dishes to impress a rotating panel of judges including- Eric Adjepong, Scott Conant, Cassidee Dabney, Amanda Freitag, Gregory Gourdet, Alex Guarnaschelli and Geoffrey Zakarian.

United in their passion for food and their hunger for victory, the winners from each region return to the finale to fight ferociously for American pride, the tournament’s coveted prize and the title of Chopped Grand Champion.

Chopped: All-American Showdown is produced by Notional, LLC for Food Network.

Episode Descriptions:

Premiering Tuesday, July 11th at 8pm- “All-American Showdown: West” - TOURNAMENT PREMIERE

Renowned chefs from across America have been invited to compete in a five-part tournament extravaganza. In this preliminary battle, four culinary greats from the West face off, starting with an appetizer basket that includes a prized fish and a popular pepper. In the entree round, the chefs must get creative with a San Francisco specialty.

Then, when a dough in the dessert basket inspires the chefs to take very similar approaches with their final dishes, will the judges be able to taste the differences between the two plates?

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Gregory Gourdet, Alex Guarnaschelli, Geoffrey Zakarian

Premiering Tuesday, July 18th at 8pm- “All-American Showdown: North”

In this preliminary battle of an elite five-part tournament, Northern chefs, from Michigan to Minnesota, face off to see who will represent their region in the $50,000 finale. In the appetizer round, the chefs must combine a sweet baked good with a strange paste.

A certain style of pizza and a signature spud sound right up this group's alley, but the entrée basket is not easy, even for these seasoned pros. Cherries and chips are cheery inclusions in the dessert basket, but the final two contenders are all business rushing to do their best with their final plates.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Eric Adjepong, Scott Conant, Alex Guarnaschelli

Premiering Tuesday, July 25th at 8pm- “All-American Showdown: South”

Elite chefs from four regions of America bring their best to a five-part tournament to try to put themselves on the map as Chopped champions and score $50,000 in the finale. In this battle, four Southern chefs open the appetizer basket and find some hearty comfort foods to inspire them to lean into their culinary roots. A famous soul-food duo is a fun, if challenging, surprise in the entree basket, and when the last two chefs find plenty of sweet Southern goodness in the final basket, the judges hope for flavorful, creative desserts.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Gregory Gourdet, Alex Guarnaschelli, Geoffrey Zakarian

Premiering Tuesday, August 1st at 8pm- “All-American Showdown: East”

Elite chefs from the East compete in this preliminary battle to see who can rep their region of the US to win $50,000 in the finale while becoming the Grand Champion of the All-American Showdown. In the appetizer basket, a signature dish from the Keystone State must be combined with a Big Apple cocktail.

New England pride is on display in the entree basket, and when it's time to make dessert, the two remaining Eastern chefs scramble to make use of scrapple. The winner will face champions from the West, North and South in the finale.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Scott Conant, Cassidee Dabney, Alex Guarnaschelli

Premiering Tuesday, August 8th at 8pm- “All-American Showdown: Finale”- TOURNAMENT FINALE

Returning winners from all corners of the US -- North, South, East and West -- are back to see who can conquer all and win $50,000! The judges are clear about their expectations for excellence, and, in the appetizer round, not everyone is thrilled to see the cut of lamb that they must incorporate into their dishes.

A Midwestern classic and a sweet New England surprise are two of the ingredients that the chefs have to work with in the entree round. Finally, in the dessert round, a dramatic turn of events leaves the judges wondering if one of the competitors can recover from some serious setbacks. Of course, all three courses count, as the judges decide on the All-American Grand Champ!

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli 



