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CHARLIE VS. THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Sets Netflix Release Dates, Cast

Kate Winslet, Helena Bonham Carter and Nicola Coughlan join the animated film's voice cast.

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CHARLIE VS. THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Sets Netflix Release Dates, Cast

Netflix Animation Studios has announced release dates and casting details for CHARLIE VS. THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, a new animated feature set to open in theaters globally before arriving on Netflix. Sony Pictures Entertainment will handle international distribution for the theatrical release. Kit Connor and Taika Waititi lead the voice cast, joined by Nicola Coughlan, Charithra Chandran, Samson Kayo, Christopher Chung, Kate Winslet, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory will release globally in theaters November 5, 2027 and on Netflix December 22, 2027.

Synopsis

Willy Wonka (Waititi) has spent the years since the Golden Ticket contest behind bars (not the chocolate kind) for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry. Having served his time, Wonka returns to his factory determined to add a little sweetness to a bitter world. But one thing stands in his way: teenager Charlie Paley (Connor) and his friends. Facing eviction, this next generation of 'rotten' kids plot to break into the factory, nab a priceless Wonka Bar, and save their homes. But like many before them who enter the fantastical world of the factory, these kids are in for a bit more than they can chew...

Director

Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie, Green Eggs and Ham) and Elaine Bogan (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, Spirit Untamed)

Produced By

Academy-Award winner Aron Warner (Shrek), Timothy Yoo (Back to the Outback, Green Eggs and Ham)

Executive Produced By

Taika Waititi

Cast

Kit Connor (Warfare, Rocketman, Heartstopper), Taika Waititi (Klara and the Sun, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Love and Thunder), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, The Magic Faraway Tree), Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, One Piece), Samson Kayo (F1 The Movie, Bloods), Christopher Chung (Slow Horses, My Brilliant Career), with Kate Winslet (The Reader, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and Helena Bonham Carter (One Life, Nolly).

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