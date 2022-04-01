CBS and Entertainment Tonight to Premiere WHITNEY, A LOOK BACK

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is opening the ET vault to share never-before-seen Whitney Houston interview moments as part of a new special for CBS. WHITNEY, A LOOK BACK will air the night before THE GRAMMYS and chronicle the life and legacy of the music superstar. The special will include lost performances and rare moments with Whitney, alongside new interviews with those who knew her best, including Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica, and Kelly Price. In addition, the special will explore new details about the days leading up to and following Whitney's death. WHITNEY, A LOOK BACK comes as the world marks 10 years since her tragic passing. Back in February Monica joined ET for an exclusive Black History Month Spotlight on Whitney Houston - watch HERE. The interview came as the Multi-Platinum GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, philanthropist, entrepreneur and actress gets ready to drop new music from her highly anticipated album, Trenches, and gears up for the premiere of her new state of the art Apple Music XR [Extended Reality] TV/Radio MoTalk. On MoTalk Monica will host a variety of guest in music, sports, movies & politics, in addition to honoring both celebrity/non-celebrity guest for their philanthropy. Tune-In Saturday, April 2nd (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Stay in touch with Monica:

