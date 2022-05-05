CBS Renews THE EQUALIZER Starring Queen Latifah for Two More Seasons

CBS announced TODAY that it has renewed the hit drama THE EQUALIZER, starring Queen Latifah, for two additional years, beginning with the 2022-2023 broadcast season. THE EQUALIZER is Sunday's #1 scripted series. The series originally premiered Feb. 7, 2021, following the Super Bowl. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming weeks.

"THE EQUALIZER continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we're thrilled to have it back for two more seasons," said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment.

"The success of THE EQUALIZER is due to the sum of its parts - an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences."

THE EQUALIZER (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) is Sunday's #1 scripted series, averaging 9.46 million viewers. Season to date, the show has amassed 1.2 billion potential social media impressions. This renewal brings THE EQUALIZER through its fourth season.

Queen Latifah, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original "Equalizer" TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and Joseph C. Wilson are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. As previously announced, executive producers Joseph C. Wilson and Adam Glass will be the co-showrunners next season.

THE EQUALIZER joins the previously announced renewals of the CBS original series THE AMAZING RACE, BLUE BLOODS, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, CSI: VEGAS, GHOSTS, NCIS, NCIS: HAWAI'I, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, SURVIVOR, S.W.A.T., TOUGH AS NAILS and YOUNG SHELDON.