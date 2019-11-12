CBS Announces Winter Schedule, Featuring Two New Dramas, Two Milestones and Two Returning Series

CBS announced the series premieres of two new dramas, FBI: MOST WANTED and TOMMY; the debuts of the milestone 40th season of SURVIVOR and the 15th and final season of CRIMINAL MINDS; and the return of MACGYVER and UNDERCOVER BOSS.

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). FBI: MOST WANTED stars Julian McMahon in a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix (McMahon) oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that's always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Roxy Sternberg, Nathaniel Arcand, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Kellan Lutz also star. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS will move to Sundays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) beginning Feb. 16, forming a strong two-hour NCIS block, with NCIS: LOS ANGELES at 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT.

TOMMY, starring multiple Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, will debut Thursday, Feb. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), after EVIL completes its 13-episode season order. As previously announced, EVIL will return for its second season in 2020-2021. In TOMMY, a new series that's equal parts political, procedural and family drama, Falco stars as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas (Falco) uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland. Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor and Vladimir Caamaño also star.

The milestone 40th season and 20th year of the Emmy Award-winning, ground-breaking series SURVIVOR debuts with a special two-hour episode Wednesday, Feb. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM), hosted by Jeff Probst. It moves to its regular Wednesday (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on Feb. 19.

CRIMINAL MINDS begins its 15th and final season Wednesday, Jan. 8 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) with a special two-hour episode. It moves to its regular Wednesday (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) time period on Jan. 15. CRIMINAL MINDS revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again. CRIMINAL MINDS stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney. SEAL TEAM will return with a special two-hour episode Wednesday, Feb. 26 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), following the two-hour series finale of CRIMINAL MINDS on Feb. 19 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

MACGYVER, a reimagining of the classic series starring Lucas Till in the title role, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick, returns for its fourth season Friday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The same night, HAWAII FIVE-0 moves to its new time period (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). MAGNUM P.I. will return in the spring after MACGYVER concludes its season run.

The ninth season of the Emmy Award-winning alternative series UNDERCOVER BOSS premieres Wednesday, Jan. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), and will air in the time slot until the season premiere of SURVIVOR on Feb. 12.

CBS' WINTER 2020 SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS

9:00-10:00 PM FBI

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8:00-9:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (Ninth Season Premiere)

9:00-11:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (2-Hour 15th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8:00-9:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (Regular Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T.

Thursday, Feb. 6

8:00-8:30 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM THE UNICORN

9:00-9:30 PM MOM

9:30-10:00 PM CAROL'S SECOND ACT

10:00-11:00 PM TOMMY (Series Premiere)

Friday, Feb. 7

8:00-9:00 PM MACGYVER (Fourth Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (New Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (2-Hour 40th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (special time)

Sunday, Feb. 16

8:00-9:00 PM GOD FRIENDED ME

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (New Time Period)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (Regular Time Period)

9:00-11:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (2-Hour Series Finale)





