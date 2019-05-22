CATFISH: THE TV SHOW Returns With New Episodes This June

Longtime host Nev Schulman will team up with a rotation of celebrity co-hosts including Kamie Crawford, Tallulah Willis, Slick Woods, Elle King, Kimiko Glenn, Laura Perlongo and Justin Combs, who will help uncover a series of "Catfish" firsts.

Viewers will be hooked on this season's shocking investigations that can only be discovered in today's ever-changing digital landscape, including a Hopeful's never-ending chase of a Catfish, two lovers being Catfished by the same person, and a Catfish who has apparently risen from the dead.

TUNE IN: "Catfish: The TV Show" airs Wednesdays, June 12th at 8:00PM ET/PT





