CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Sets Screenings at the El Capitan Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marvel Studios’ newest feature, Captain America: Brave New World arrives at the El Capitan Theatre February 14 through March 1. Tickets are on sale now including two fan event screenings, where guests can see costumes from the movie on display and take pictures at Captain America and Red Hulk statue photo ops.

Two fan event screenings will take place at 7:15pm on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14, each with their exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event ticket is $65.

Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one Captain America Funko POP!, Captain America Tote Bag, popcorn tin with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential and lanyard with their ticket. Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive one Captain America Tote Bag, Captain America Sipper, popcorn, fountain drink and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

A special military hero offer is available at all showtimes, while supplies last. Receive one complimentary Limited Edition 1000 pin when guests show their valid military ID. Offer only valid on day and time of ticket purchased.

Choose a side with the Red Hulk Pack and Captain America Pack. The Red Hulk Pack includes one reserved seat, one Red Hulk popcorn totem with popcorn and one Red Hulk totem cup with fountain drink. The Captain America Pack includes one reserved seat, one Captain America helmet popcorn container with popcorn and one Captain America drink vessel with fountain drink. Each pack is $80.

A Cap’s Crew Bundle is available for $125 and includes four tickets, four regular popcorns and four fountain drinks. Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.

Daily showtimes for Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World” February 14 through March 1 are 9:45am, 12:45pm, 4:00pm, 7:15pm and 10:30pm. Tickets are $24 for adults and $21 for children and seniors.

Sensory Inclusive Screenings are available February 22 at 12:45pm and February 25 at 7:15pm. Open Caption screenings are available February 22 at 4pm and February 26 at 7:15pm. Spanish Dubbed screenings are available February 23 at 4pm and February 27 at 7:15pm. Tickets are on sale now here and here. All seats are reserved.

About Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World”

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture.

Comments