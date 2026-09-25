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CABARET - TANZ AUF DEM VULKAN to Open at Center for Jewish History

The American Society for Jewish Music will present the revue at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan.

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CABARET - TANZ AUF DEM VULKAN to Open at Center for Jewish History

The American Society for Jewish Music, an affiliate of YIVO, is presenting a special series of events at the Center for Jewish History in New York in cooperation with Elysium, transporting audiences to the vibrant and contradictory Berlin of the 1920s. The production is so captivating that it will be performed three times on both sides of the Atlantic.

Amid hyperinflation, social misery, and political street battles, a fascinating cultural flowering emerged: Dada, Bauhaus, jazz, cabaret – and an escape into the dazzling world of film and operetta. At its heart was Erwin Piscator, founder of political theater, who, shaped by his experiences at the front in the First World War, understood the stage as a site of social change.

This eventful era comes alive in an impressive revue – with texts by Erich Mühsam, Erwin Piscator, Alfred Polgar, Kurt Tucholsky and others, accompanied by music by Paul Abraham, Hanns Eisler, Mischa Spolianski and others.

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