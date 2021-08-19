Broadway's Anne Nathan & Kelvin Moon Loh Join Film Star Patrick McCartney in Nikki MacCallum's DRY RUN Podcast

Mirroring the book's format, the audio version of MacCallum's memoir will be released on August 19th, 2021 as a 26.2 episode podcast, the script being an exact transcript of the book (available on Apple Podcasts & Spotify).

Produced by Lambo Productions, LLC (Broadway: A Christmas Carol, 5 Tony Nominations), DRY RUN has 26.2 episodes each representing a mile of the marathon Nikki ran as a Hail Mary pass of communication to her father, a recovering alcoholic and thirty-two-time marathoner himself, after he experienced a near death relapse.

DRY RUN compares the struggles of marathoning with the challenges of alcohol addiction. MacCallum's memoir was published by Auctus Publishers in late 2019 and was shortly thereafter featured on CBS.

With original music by Brandon James Gwinn, Dry Run features a cast of fifty-one (Casting by Tessa Faye Talent, LLC) and is narrated by Nikki MacCallum who is joined by Patrick McCartney, Dina Laura, Anne Nathan, Joel Waggoner, Charly Clive, Sophie Sumner, Kelvin Moon Loh, Matt DeAngelis, Michael Cassara, David Lambert, Jonathan Sandler, Matt Vita, Evangeline Rawhouser, Ryley Mosier, Rachel Lenihan, Brooke Chaffee, Kristen Cook, Rebekah Rawhouser, Sarah Faye Beard, Brianna Cala, Justy Kosek, James Jelkin, Cooper Grodin, Haulston Mann, Joe Boyce, Erin Dahl, Will Cohen, Peter Fanone, Grace Day, Tara Nicole Murphy, Matthew Friedman, Laura Cantwell, Jimmy Ryan, Gail Luria, Corrie Farbstein, Nicole Wells, Kevin Martinez, Kristen Doscher, Josh Rivedal, David Gazzo, Aaron Lenhart, Michael Thomas Geary, Bryan Mittelstadt, Joey Segot, Ted Wold, Matthew Corozine, Sam Morales, Jonathan Sharpless, Justin Gentry, and Brandon James Gwinn.

The Dry Run audio was directed by Nikki MacCallum and engineered and edited by Emily Crain.