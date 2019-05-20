Bravo Announces New Docu-Series INDIAN-ISH Following Several Multi-Generational Indian American Families Living In Miami

Bravo announces the new docuseries "Indian-ish," which follows several multi-generational families originally from India who are now taking America by storm. Featuring the first-ever all Indian cast in an American docuseries, Bravo takes a peek into the world of this rich subculture under the hot Miami sun. It was announced today by Rachel Smith, Senior Vice President, Development, Bravo Media.

In this fun, lighthearted and comedic new docuseries produced by Truly Original, "Indian-ish" follows several families over three generations who've shared close friendships for decades, having all relocated to the Miami area around the same time. These vibrant families are determined to live life to the fullest - centering around the most important values for Indian-Americans: family, success and tradition. With most of the young adults living at home until marriage, a battle often ensues between the parents who are trying to hold on to their cherished customs, and their adult children who are drifting more towards the "American Way." It is a constant push and pull between their two worlds, often resulting in funny family dynamics that are laugh out loud.

"Indian-ish" is produced for Bravo by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Michelle Schiefen, Ian Gelfand and Michael Meinecke serving as executive producers.

Bravo Media is the premier lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content across all platforms. The network has a diverse slate of original programming that includes the scripted anthology series "Dirty John," along with unscripted favorites such as Emmy Award-winning "Top Chef" & "Project Runway," "Vanderpump Rules," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," and the popular "Million Dollar Listing" and "The Real Housewives" franchises. Bravo also boasts the only live late-night talk show on television with the critically acclaimed "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," which has become a nightly destination for A-list celebrities. Available in 87 million homes, Bravo is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. Watch Bravo anywhere: on demand, online, or across mobile and connected TVs. Bravo has been an NBCUniversal cable network since December 2002 and first launched in December 1980.





